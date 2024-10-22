Access Fixtures Introduces HEND Post Top LED Light Fixtures with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

HEND - Post Top LED Light Fixture HEND - Post Top LED Light Fixture HEND - Post Top LED Light Fixture

HEND has a sleek, modern UFO-like design, with a futuristic look. Its low-profile form is compact, unobtrusive, and ideal for blending into urban environments.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance LED lighting solutions, is proud to introduce the HEND Post-Top LED Light Fixtures with selectable wattage and Kelvin. These advanced decorative post-top lighting solutions are designed to provide versatile, energy-efficient illumination for outdoor environments, with a modern aesthetic and field-configurable features.

The HEND series is available in three wattage configurations: HEND 30/50/60w, HEND 60/80/100w, and HEND 120/135/150w, allowing users to adjust the light output to meet specific site requirements. Additionally, the HEND series includes several standout features:

Field Configurable: The 3CCT and power switch allow you to easily adjust color temperature (3000K, 4000K, 5000K) and wattage on-site. This flexibility allows for quick installation and customization across diverse outdoor applications.

Type V Optics: Provides uniform, 360-degree light distribution, ensuring consistent illumination over large areas, reducing the need for multiple fixtures, and enhancing safety.

Built-in Photocell: Automatically activates the light from dusk to dawn, improving energy efficiency, lowering electricity costs, and extending fixture lifespan.

“HEND’s sleek, circular design resembles a UFO, contributing to its futuristic look while ensuring a low-profile, unobtrusive presence in urban and outdoor settings,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “With selectable wattage, selectable color temperature, and Type V optics, this fixture is engineered to deliver precise lighting and enhance safety in large outdoor spaces.”

The HEND Post Top LED fixtures offer a wide 144° average beam angle, providing excellent coverage and reducing the need for multiple fixtures in large areas. The fixtures are designed to provide a powerful lumen output of 140-150 lumens per watt, ensuring excellent illumination efficiency. With a durable construction of aluminum alloy and a PC lens, the HEND fixtures are rated for 50,000 hours of use and can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +45°C (-40°F to +113°F). The fixtures are designed for easy installation, specifically designed to be securely mounted on a 2 7/8" vertical tenon ensuring a stable installation for optimal performance.

Available in black finishes, the HEND series delivers performance and aesthetic flexibility, allowing it to blend seamlessly into various environments. All HEND fixtures come with a 5-year warranty, ensuring customers' long-lasting reliability and peace of mind.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative and energy-efficient products that meet the demands of modern outdoor environments. With a focus on durability, customization, and advanced technology, Access Fixtures continues to design and manufacture solutions that enhance safety and sustainability across numerous applications. For more information, visit www.AccessFixtures.com.

