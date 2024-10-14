MPD Seeking Suspects in a Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded his property. The victim fought off the suspects. During the fight, the suspect shot the victim, grazing the victim. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property. The victim was treated on scene for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24157744