MPD Seeking Suspect in a Simple Assault (Hate/Bias)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a simple assault in Northwest.

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 9:44 a.m., the victim was walking in the 800 block of 6th Street, Northwest, when the suspect approached and assaulted the victim. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, they made remarks based on the victim’s ethnicity.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 24158275