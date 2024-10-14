Amber Alert Issued For Harford County Sheriff’s Office

An Amber Alert is being issued for a missing 7-year-old boy on behalf of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Child: Khalil Rodney Ringgold, Black male, 3′ 5″, 32 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Vehicle: Gray 2022 Nissan Altima
License: Ohio Tag JFK3146
Last seen at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2024, in the area of 2935 Level Road in Churchville, Harford County, Maryland.
Contact: Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-612-1717. Click here for more.
Media: Please call Harford County Sheriff’s Office PIO at 410-838-6600.
