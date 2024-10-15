DXL Joins Forces With DailyPay To Support Financial Wellness Among Its Hard-working Retail Employees

DXL Employees Nationwide Can Access Their Pay As They Earn It With DailyPay

We take pride in supporting our team and implementing this service has been a key component in enhancing the overall well-being of our associates.” — Stacey Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at DXL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce retailer specializing in Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, has allied with DailyPay – a worktech company and leader in earned wage access.This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing DXL’s employee experience, adding a critical financial wellness benefit to its robust total rewards program.Headquartered in Canton, MA, DXL operates 250+ retail locations across the United States and is committed to providing men with the freedom to wear the styles they want.Boasting flexibility inside and outside of the workplace, DXL implemented DailyPay’s financial wellness benefit which enables its hard-working employees to pay bills, save, spend, and invest on their own schedules.“DailyPay has empowered our associates with increased financial flexibility. By providing on-demand access to earned wages, our associates have gained a stronger sense of security and the confidence to manage the demands of everyday life more effectively," says Stacey Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at DXL. ”We take pride in supporting our team and implementing this service has been a key component in enhancing the overall well-being of our associates.”Earned wage access has proven to have significant impacts on retail workers’ financial health. A study conducted by Arizent and commissioned by DailyPay, found that 65% of DailyPay users in the retail industry track their earnings daily. Similarly, retail workers who use DailyPay are more confident in managing their finances (70%), are more motivated at work (46%), and have higher job satisfaction (56%).DXL is actively recruiting for positions across all its locations in the U.S. and its corporate office. To learn more about career opportunities at DXL, click here ###About Destination XL GroupDestination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com About DailyPayDailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.