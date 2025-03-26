Utah Becomes Eighth State to Regulate Earned Wage Access

DailyPay commends Governor Spencer Cox for signing HB 279 into law categorizing EWA as its own financial product

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and the leading provider of earned wage access, celebrates another regulatory achievement as Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed HB 279 on March 25, 2025, regulating Earned Wage Access (EWA) as its own financial product in the state.The bill passed with unanimous support in the Utah Senate and the House of Representatives with leadership from sponsors Rep. Cory Maloy and Sen. Chris Wilson. The legislation correctly codifies the EWA industry’s best practices into law, including recognizing EWA as its own financial product, and requires all EWA consumers to receive the same protections regardless of the product they’re using. Utah is now the eighth state to regulate EWA, further advancing regulatory certainty across the country."It is heartening to see every Democrat and Republican state legislator in Utah recognize that EWA is its own financial product that deserves its own regulatory framework, to protect both consumers and businesses,” said Ryan Naples, Vice President of Public Policy, DailyPay. “Utah is the first unanimous vote for an EWA law but joins seven other states in the country to put smart EWA regulations into law that do not wrongly categorize the service as a loan, and we applaud the legislature and Governor for advancing this legislation.”DailyPay remains dedicated to delivering innovative products and services that enhance workers' financial lives. EWA offers workers greater financial flexibility and control of their finances and is a safe and important alternative to late fees, overdraft fees or high-interest credit products. With the enactment of this measure, DailyPay looks forward to supporting Utah employers and employees alike in achieving their financial goals.DailyPay will continue to work with state and federal policymakers to ensure that the wide adoption of EWA by employers, and the impactful financial wellness benefits it brings to their employees, are fully understood.About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press Media ContactDavid SchwarzDavid.Schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha PadillaSamantha.Padilla@dailypay.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.