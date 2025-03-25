DailyPay Creates New Opportunity For Hard Working Americans To Get Their Federal Tax Refunds Early

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and leading provider of on-demand pay, is expanding its platform to meet the needs of its millions of workers nationwide. DailyPay’s offering enables workers to get their federal tax refunds up to five days early*.As DailyPay users know, timing is everything when it comes to accessing their earned pay – and that goes for their tax refunds as well. Now, DailyPay users won’t have to wait as long to get their federal tax refunds with the DailyPay worktech platform. DailyPay users simply have to direct their federal refund to their DailyPay VisaPrepaidCard to automatically get their refund up to 5 days early, for no cost.“Getting hard-working Americans their hard-earned tax refund dollars faster represents another example of how we are thoughtfully creating impactful products and solutions to help workers everywhere on their journey to financial stability,” said Jack Rubin, SVP, Consumer Financial Solutions, DailyPay.DailyPay's early-access federal tax refund offering is yet another example of the continued growth of DailyPay’s platform that features the DailyPay Card with cash back offers, Credit Health, International Remittances, Savings feature, and the company’s signature earned wage access solution. DailyPay’s platform is offered by many of the world’s leading employers to millions of workers as a financial wellness benefit. Research conducted on behalf of DailyPay in 2023 shows that employees who leveraged DailyPay were better positioned to pay bills on time, avoid late fees, and avoid accumulating credit card debt. The data shows about 7 in 10 (69%) of DailyPay users who previously paid late fees did this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay. In addition, 62% of users who previously incurred credit card interest charges did this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay.About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press *Early access to eligible direct deposits made through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network depends on when the payment file is received by the bank. DailyPay generally makes these funds available on the day the payment file is received from the IRS, which may be up to 5 days earlier than the scheduled payment date. Early availability of direct deposits is not guaranteed. Whether we make funds available early depends on when we receive the payment file, any limitations we set on the amount of early availability, and standard fraud prevention screening.The DailyPay VisaPrepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.Padilla@dailypay.com

