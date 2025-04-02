DailyPay Is Now a Preferred Vendor For Popeyes International Franchise Association (PIFA)

Popeyes Franchises Empowered To Offer DailyPay’s Financial Wellness Platform To Their Frontline Workers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and leading provider of on-demand pay, is now a preferred vendor by Popeyes International Franchise Association (PIFA). This allows PIFA members to consider providing DailyPay to their employees, giving them visibility into what they earn, access to their earned pay when they want it and the ability to save and make the most of their pay.As a preferred vendor, information and access to DailyPay is offered at the PIFA Member Meeting, through the PIFA Preferred Vendor Directory, the PIFA News magazine and through the PIFA Franchisee Directory. By offering access to learn about DailyPay, Popeyes franchisees can enhance their employee benefits package, potentially improving employee satisfaction, engagement, and retention.”When employers give their hourly workers the financial wellness tools they need to thrive, they empower their workforce to grow both personally and professionally,” said Phil Mark, Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Franchise, DailyPay. “We’re excited to collaborate with Popeyes Franchise locations to offer an elevated employee experience.” Research commissioned by DailyPay in September and October 2023 shows that financial stress negatively impacts QSR and fast-casual restaurant employees' well-being, mental and physical health, job satisfaction, performance, and attendance. While 66% of these employees are at least somewhat stressed about finances, 56% say that more frequent payment would be beneficial and 42% say on-demand pay would be extremely or very important when looking for a new job.###About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people access their pay. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About Popeyes International Franchisee Association (PIFA)PIFA is an organization of Popeye’s Franchisees. The mission of Popeyes International Franchisee Association (PIFA) is to protect the interests of the Popeyes franchise partner community, and to work with the parent company to preserve the system's integrity, spirit, and one-of-a-kind recipe.Media ContactsDavid SchwarzDavid.Schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha PadillaSamantha.Padilla@dailypay.com

