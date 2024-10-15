PteroDynamics and Cornes Technologies Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Bring the Transwing VTOL UAS to Japan

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, and Cornes Technologies Limited, a leading specialist importer and distributor of advanced electronic systems and devices to customers across Japan, today announced a strategic distribution agreement to bring PteroDynamics’ revolutionary autonomous TranswingVTOL unmanned aerial system (UAS) to the Japanese market. Cornes Technologies will be the exclusive distributor of the Transwing UAS on behalf of PteroDynamics in Japan for commercial, defense, and other government sales. In addition to marketing, prospecting, and sales, Cornes Technologies will provide post-sales training and support for Japanese customers.PteroDynamics’ Transwing is a revolutionary VTOL aircraft system that overcomes the limitations inherent in other VTOL designs by marrying the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superior VTOL performance in an efficient, highly automated platform. The aircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between vertical and winged horizontal flight, requires no launch and recovery infrastructure, and occupies one-third or less ground footprint than other VTOL aircraft with a comparable wingspan.“Japan is an important strategic market with significant need and growth potential for PteroDynamics’ Transwing aircraft. Success requires teaming with a world-class organization with deep and long-standing relationships within the Japanese commercial, aviation, and defense sectors,” said PteroDynamics CEO Matthew Graczyk. “We are excited to forge such an important relationship with a company of Cornes’ high caliber and to work together to bring the unique and innovative capabilities of the Transwing UAS to the Japanese market.”“We are pleased to announce that Cornes Technologies has chosen PteroDynamics because of their innovative Transwing VTOL UAS technology, which offers a high degree of performance and versatility in a variety of operational environments,” said Kazuhiko Nishioka, president, representative director at Cornes Technologies. “Given the Japanese government's commitment to integrating drones into defense and commercial applications, we see a significant opportunity for the Transwing in this rapidly expanding market. We believe that PteroDynamics’ cutting-edge technology is well suited to the evolving needs of Japan's defense and commercial sectors, offering solutions that are robust and future-proof.”Japan’s growing focus on advanced technology in sectors including defense, disaster relief, and infrastructure management makes it an important growing market for autonomous UAS aircraft like the Transwing. Japan's investment in advanced drone technology for defense applications is expected to increase as part of its broader modernization efforts, making it a key focus for VTOL UAS solutions. This is complemented by commercial opportunities, particularly in logistics, infrastructure monitoring, and emergency services where the versatility and efficiency of autonomous VTOL aircraft like the Transwing can be a game changer.The Transwing’s unique performance characteristics provide defense and commercial operators with a more cost-effective, autonomous alternative for critical logistics resupply and other missions to remote locations without runways, which are currently undertaken by crewed aircraft, boats, or other less practical means. Multiple Transwing VTOL UAS recently demonstrated ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore logistics and maritime resupply missions from the deck of a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer during this summer’s Trident Warrior 2024, the Fleet experimentation arm of the 29th biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.PteroDynamics and Cornes Technologies will exhibit at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2024 in Tokyo from October 16 – 18, 2024 at the Tokyo Big Sight (West Exhibition Hall). Cornes Technologies will be at booth W3-024, and PteroDynamics will be at booth W4-011 in the USA Pavilion.About PteroDynamicsPteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ Transwingaircraft combine the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with advanced VTOL capabilities in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform, overcoming the speed, distance, and payload limitations of other VTOL systems. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com About Cornes Technologies LimitedCornes Technologies Limited is a leading specialist importer and distributor of advanced electronic systems and devices to customers across Japan for various industries, including industrial, defense, communications, science, and more. Cornes helps Japanese customers adopt transformative technologies with its unrivaled experience in promoting, marketing, and selling outsourced products with manufacturers worldwide.As one of the oldest and most respected trading companies in Japan, Cornes Technologies has built partnerships with technology companies worldwide and is an approved and trusted supplier to the Japanese Government for commercial and defense aviation technology products. With an established record of success, Cornes Technologies provides aviation control and command equipment and services to Japan’s Self Defense Forces. Also offering a broad range of sophisticated avionics, telemetry, and radar equipment for aircraft ground support operations, Cornes is well-acquainted with Japan’s aviation industry and poised to bring the latest engineering innovations to its customers. For more information, please visit https://cornestech.co.jp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.