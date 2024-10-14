October 14 - Secretary Jena Griswold Reminds Voters to Use Trusted Sources; Raises Awareness of Election Disinformation

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, October 14, 2024 - Ballots for the 2024 General Election will be sent to voters by Friday, October 18. Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding voters to always use trusted sources and remain alert to election disinformation.

"We must continue to combat election disinformation. Coloradans should always use trusted sources for election information, including GoVoteColorado.gov and their County Clerk’s Office," said Secretary Griswold.

Coloradans should use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via www.ColoradoSOS.gov or www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

Use trusted sources

A reminder to Coloradans that the ".gov" URL is overseen by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), and "exists so that the online services of bona fide U.S.-based government organizations are easy to identify on the internet." With the .gov domain – which only verified government agencies may use – Coloradans can be confident that information is coming directly from the Secretary of State’s Office.

As the election nears, Colorado voters should be aware of disinformation related to elections such as scams perpetrated online, via email, robocall, and text message – including with artificially generated media such as "deepfakes".

With this year’s passing of the Candidate Deepfake Disclosures Act, distributing media of a state candidate that uses artificial intelligence without disclosure may be a campaign finance violation.

As noted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and CISA (PDF), "disinformation is deliberately created to mislead, harm, or manipulate a person, social group, organization, or country... Foreign actors use misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation campaigns to cause chaos, confusion, and division. These malign actors are seeking to interfere with and undermine our democratic institutions and national cohesiveness."

Voters should: