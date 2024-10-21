Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Loved Ones of a Former Foundry or Mill Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma in Alabama to Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group-Get Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad has lung cancer or mesothelioma and they worked at a foundry or mill anywhere in Alabama please call the Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the loved ones of a former foundry or mill worker who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama to please call the lawyers at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466 for an informative conversation about financial compensation. While most people who have mesothelioma are aware they might be eligible for compensation, most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer are not. Compensation for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer might exceed one hundred thousand dollars.

The group says, "Alabama is one of the nation's leading states for the production of steel and iron, and it has been this way for generations. Unfortunately, foundry and steel mills were loaded with asbestos and workers at these types of facilities would have had routine exposure to asbestos-especially before the early 1980s. The workers most likely to have had routine exposure worked in the production areas or they were on a maintenance or repair crew. Supervisors of these types of production-maintenance crew workers might have also had routine exposure to asbestos.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma and they worked at a foundry or mill anywhere in Alabama please call the Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. If you want the best compensation for asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Alabama, the lawyers at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group are the people to call." https://www.elglaw.com

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

