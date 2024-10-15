CallCabinet and Nuvias UC Join Forces in EMEA

CallCabinet joins Nuvias UC! New partnership expands the Nuvias UC portfolio for its partners with leading edge compliant call recording & AI-powered analytics.

With Nuvias UC’s extensive reach and expertise in UC solutions, we can deliver transformative value to all customers, in any industry, struggling with legacy or patchwork solutions.” — Simon Peters, Managing Director of EMEA at CallCabinet

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CallCabinet, the global leader in cloud-native compliance recording and AI-powered analytics solutions, has announced its strategic partnership with Nuvias UC, Europe’s leading distributor of innovative unified communications, collaboration, and cloud solutions, to bring comprehensive compliance recording and advanced analytics capabilities to its partners and the businesses they serve in the EMEA region.Due to rapidly growing global demand, Nuvias UC partners will have access to CallCabinet’s award-winning compliance solutions that include end-to-end compliant call recording, AI-driven conversation analytics, automated call quality assurance, and custom business intelligence reporting – all delivered within a single solution.The integration of CallCabinet’s technology into Nuvias UC’s robust portfolio enables businesses to deploy future-proof compliance recording across any communication platform mix, from legacy telephony systems to modern cloud-based unified communication solutions like Microsoft Teams, Webex and Zoom. The solution’s flexibility ensures that it can be seamlessly deployed in any location or UC deployment model – whether on-premise, cloud, or hybrid.“Partnering with Nuvias UC is a significant win for CallCabinet as it allows us to further expand our footprint in the EMEA region and support more companies in navigating their compliance and data privacy challenges across multiple UC platforms,” said Simon Peters, Managing Director of EMEA at CallCabinet. “With Nuvias UC’s extensive reach and expertise in UC solutions, we can deliver transformative value to all customers, in any industry, struggling with legacy or patchwork solutions.”The CallCabinet solution further provides businesses with critical tools to monitor and analyze customer interactions, support dispute resolution, and improve customer experience through AI-driven insights. With automated speech-to-text transcription, sentiment analysis, keyword tagging, and advanced call QA evaluation, organizations gain unprecedented visibility into their communications, allowing them to make data-driven decisions and drive compliance initiatives proactively.“We are thrilled to join forces with CallCabinet to provide our partners and their customers with an end-to-end, compliant call recording and analytics solution” commented Joel Chimoindes, CEO of Nuvias UC. “As businesses increasingly adopt remote and hybrid work models, having secure and compliant call recording in place is crucial. This partnership enables us to deliver on that need and further enhance our UC portfolio.”The partnership also enables Nuvias UC’s partners to now help their customers migrate their existing legacy recordings into CallCabinet’s secure, cloud-based storage. This ensures that historical data remains accessible, searchable, and auditable, thereby supporting compliance continuity.By combining CallCabinet's cutting-edge technology with Nuvias UC's extensive reach, this new partnership will empower businesses across EMEA to unlock the full potential of their communication data.For more information about CallCabinet, visit www.callcabinet.com For more information about Nuvias UC, visit https://nuvias-uc.com About CallCabinetCallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions enable unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.About Nuvias UCNuvias UC is a leading provider of unified communications solutions, offering cutting-edge technology and expert support to resellers and partners. With a focus on empowering businesses with the latest UCaaS platforms, Nuvias UC helps drive digital transformation and enhance communication across organisations.

