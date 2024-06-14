CallCabinet Enabled for Webex Calling Compliance on NUWAVE’s iPILOT
CallCabinet Expands Groundbreaking Call Compliance and Analytics Solution for Webex Calling on NUWAVE’s iPILOT Platform
CallCabinet's unified approach across UC platforms ensures a single, powerful solution for compliance and analytics, empowering our entire partner community.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the leader in compliant call recording and AI-driven conversation analytics, announced today its innovative solution is now available for both Microsoft Teams and Webex Calling via NUWAVE's iPILOT platform. With Zoom Phone to soon follow, this strategic expansion positions CallCabinet as the first compliant call recording and conversation analytics provider to seamlessly integrate with both leading communication platforms through iPILOT.
— David Spears, NUWAVE Chief Product Officer
"We're thrilled to integrate and expand CallCabinet in our Multi-UC enablement through our iPILOT platform," said David Spears, NUWAVE Chief Product Officer. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of providing a seamless, Multi-UC management and provisioning experience for our partners. CallCabinet's unified approach across UC platforms ensures a single, powerful solution for compliance and analytics, empowering our entire partner community."
CallCabinet is the first compliant call recording solution to be made available for both Webex Calling and Microsoft Teams on NUWAVE’s iPILOT. The availability of CallCabinet within iPILOT means any combination of Microsoft Teams and Webex Calling (and soon Zoom) licenses can immediately be provisioned with any of CallCabinet’s solutions.
The addition of Webex Calling to iPILOT is a strategic expansion that perfectly aligns with CallCabinet's partnership vision for the future. This move underscores the growing market demand for cross-platform solutions that seamlessly integrate with cloud communication tools. CallCabinet's solutions, designed for interoperability with all major calling and conferencing platforms, were a natural fit for NUWAVE's iPILOT, making them the leading choice for compliant call recording and analytics.
"Expanding our solution to support Webex Calling in addition to Microsoft Teams on NUWAVE's iPILOT platform is a game-changer for their partners and their customers looking to ensure fully compliant communications environments,” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet. “NUWAVE’s iPILOT is seeing increased adoption of CallCabinet as the first cross-platform compliance recording solution, which is a significant testament to our business strategy and our platform’s ever-evolving feature set.”
As businesses globally continue to grapple with fast-changing regulatory requirements and a plethora of communications options, CallCabinet’s availability through NUWAVE’s iPILOT is set to bring a much-needed point of unification and single point of management.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions enable unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
About NUWAVE
NUWAVE Communications has provided business communication services and support for our global ecosystem and partners for over 20 years. In doing so, we have established ourselves as an industry leader in enabling OEM UC Platforms and the carriers and partners who deliver and support these services in the global market.
NUWAVE is a leading provider of our high-quality Global Voice SYNTHESIS Network and Multi-UC solutions enabling all Service Providers offering Microsoft Teams, Zoom Phone, and Webex Calling to their channel and/or end customers. We are also known for our flagship CPaaS Solution, iPILOT: a powerful Multi-UC platform that enables carriers and partners to deliver global UC services with ease.
