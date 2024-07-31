CallCabinet Enhances ASR Capabilities, Expanding Compliance
Available globally, CallCabinet’s latest platform evolution enriches cross-language ingestion and deepens the breadth of its compliance capabilities.
CallCabinet's mission is to continuously equip businesses with the tools they need to materially enhance performance, optimize operations, and strengthen their market position.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the leading provider of compliant call recording and call analytics solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its industry-leading cloud-based platform, powered by its cutting-edge Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engine.
— Craig Du Plessis, Vice President of Analytics at CallCabinet
These enhancements ensure that regulatory mandates such as APPI, APPI Sensitive, CPRA, Quebec Privacy Act, and GDPR Sensitive are further supported with expanded redaction and redacted information descriptions. The oscillogram within the user interface, as well as transcripts, now provides the name of what privacy data has been redacted to give deeper context to what information was collected during the call.
“CallCabinet's mission is to continuously equip businesses with the tools they need to materially enhance performance, optimize operations, and strengthen their market position,” said Craig du Plessis, Vice President of Analytics at CallCabinet. “Our enhanced ASR engine delivers unmatched compliance redaction capabilities, transcription accuracy, and a wider range of supported languages, ensuring businesses accurately capture every detail of their customer interactions, regardless of location, language spoken, or UC platform deployed.”
Unparalleled Call Understanding:
- State-of-the-Art ASR Engine: Transcribe calls in an impressive array of global languages with industry-leading accuracy, ensuring the capture of every conversation detail.
- Industry-Specific Language Packs: To further enhance accuracy, add specialized packs tailored to specific industries, such as Medical, Finance, Automotive, and more.
Robust Security for Sensitive Information:
- Comprehensive Redaction: Safeguard client privacy by redacting sensitive information like PCI, PII, PHI, as well as banking/routing numbers.
- Customizable Redaction Models: Tailor redaction rules to meet your specific compliance needs.
Get started today, visit www.callcabinet.com, or schedule a demo.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions enable unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Ravel Todd
CallCabinet
+1 512-666-3083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube