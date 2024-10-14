Public hearing set for Oct. 28 on Mayo Clinic Health System-Fairmont closure of surgical, labor and delivery, and pediatric care units

News Release

Oct. 14, 2024

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. on Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS)-Fairmont’s closure of its inpatient obstetrical care, inpatient pediatric care and surgical procedures units.

According to the filed submission, MCHS will be consolidating and relocating these services to its Mankato campus.

The hearing, which will include both an in-person and virtual option to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change in services, will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division in the large conference room at Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont, 800 Medical Center Dr., Fairmont, MN 56031.

Participants interested in joining the public hearing virtually may do so via the Microsoft Teams event: Mayo Clinic Health System Fairmont Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 889 342 863 #.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form for submitting public comment, can be found on the Mayo Clinic Health System Fairmont Public Hearing webpage of the MDH website.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes 144.555.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us