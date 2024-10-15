C23 Productions’ Docuseries “Hidden Branches” Available for Distribution

Atlanta-based production company in search of partners for television series focused on familial secrets

This series respectfully shares the stories of ordinary people, their families, and the secrets that bind them. I am searching for partners who can assist in the series as it branches out” — C23 Productions CEO Cydne Pitcher

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- C23 Productions is excited to announce its docuseries “Hidden Branches” is available for distribution and sponsorship partnerships. In this compelling new series, long-buried secrets are discovered as people use DNA and other sources to search for the truth about their families.C23 Productions, led by CEO and producer Cydne Pitcher, has completed the pilot episode for “Hidden Branches” titled “A 40 Year Journey.” An additional 11 captivating episodes are in production. The self-contained docuseries employs an interview style approach enhanced with reenactments, family photos and videos, and historical files and footage.In the series, family histories collide with family narratives, secrets are exposed, shocking discoveries are made, and emotions run the gamut as newfound family members reckon with one another and the revelations that bring them together. Each story provides a unique outcome and includes the perspectives of both the one who is searching, and those who are found.“I am incredibly excited for ‘Hidden Branches’ to reach the next pivotal stage in the marketplace,” C23 Productions CEO Cydne Pitcher said. “This series respectfully shares the stories of ordinary people, their families, and the secrets that bind them. I am searching for partners who can assist in the series as it branches out.”C23 Productions is a production company led by CEO and “Hidden Branches” creator Cydne Pitcher, an award-winning content creator and producer with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She has worked on projects with NBC, PBS, ABC, NASA, Fortune 500 companies, and nonprofits. The production company itself is composed of creative professionals who specialize in documentaries, feature films, and edu-series who, with the perfect blend of storytelling and production, know how to bring stories to life. They are dedicated to crafting compelling stories that inspire, entertain, empower, and inform.To watch the trailer for the first episode of “Hidden Branches,” please visit youtu.be/_t71TfuuJ5Y. To learn more about C23 Productions, please visit c23productions.com/.

