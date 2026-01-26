Rapha Clinic to Host Sixth Annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament

Non-profit to utilize proceeds to provide medical and dental care to uninsured adults in West Georgia

TEMPLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia will host its sixth annual “Fore Your Health” Golf Tournament on Friday, March 27 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton, raising funds for the nonprofit, faith-based charity that provides medical and dental care to uninsured residents across the West Georgia community. The public is invited to participate, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.Individuals and teams are invited to register, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Proceeds from the tournament directly support The Rapha Clinic’s mission to meet the medical and dental needs of uninsured patients in West Georgia. Golfers will enjoy a full day on the course, including contests and mulligans, great food from Oak Mountain, entertainment, a silent auction, and a round of golf.“We are incredibly excited for our sixth year of spirited competition to raise much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need,” said Dr. Amy Eubanks, Medical Director of The Rapha Clinic. “All funds raised from this event will go towards supporting West Georgia residents in need with affordable medical care.”Supporters can visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/the-rapha-classic-fore-your-health-golf-tournament-2026 to register and sponsor for the event. Those interested in registering to attend as a player or sponsor this year’s event can contact Emma Swales at emma.swales@moburst.com or Robin Rhodes at robinraphaclinic@gmail.com. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. Visit www.raphaclinic.org to learn more.# # #About The Rapha Clinic of West GeorgiaThe Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.

