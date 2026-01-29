Sports Turf Company Reports Achievements and Growth Following a Successful 2025

Leading athletic construction company surpasses 100 athletic facility projects in past year

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on more than 35 years of excellence, Sports Turf Company remains the Southeast’s premier leader in the athletic construction industry. Following a landmark 2025, Sports Turf continues to set the standard for natural grass fields, artificial turf fields, running tracks, and tennis courts. For over 35 years, Sports Turf has defined excellence in athletic construction. With over 20 industry awards, over 1,000 projects completed, and three American Sports Builders Association (ASBA) Certified Builders on staff, Sports Turf brings unparalleled expertise to every facility, ensuring every project meets the most rigorous professional standards.In 2025, Sports Turf successfully completed over 100 athletic facilities, encompassing more than 4 million square feet of high-performance surfaces. Sports Turf's diverse portfolio for the year included natural grass football, baseball, and softball fields; artificial turf football, baseball, softball, and soccer fields; as well as running tracks and tennis courts."Reflecting on this year’s milestones, we are deeply grateful to the clients who entrusted us with such impactful projects," said Sports Turf Company CEO, Todd Wiggins. "Our completed facilities stand as a tribute to our team’s unwavering dedication to excellence. Day in and day out, they strive to deliver industry-leading athletic facilities for athletes and coaches across the Southeast."Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts, and track surfaces across five states, from colleges to professional venues. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.

