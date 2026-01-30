CareTrack’s Remote Patient Monitoring Program Demonstrates Early Success Across Tanner Health Practices

Healthcare solution sees positive impact for Medicare patients at west Georgia medical practices

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareTrack , a leading provider of remote healthcare solutions, is excited to announce positive results surrounding the company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) integration within Tanner Health practices. CareTrack has worked with the health system since early 2025, making a significant impact in how Tanner delivers its continuous healthcare services outside of the office, improving data access for providers, enhancing care coordination, and allowing for better patient experiences.“We’re committed to providing remarkable care to every person who steps inside a Tanner Health location — no matter the reason,” said Ben Camp, MD, chief medical officer of Tanner Health. “Our work with CareTrack has paved the way for us to deliver that same level of care beyond the walls of our hospitals and healthcare clinics, ensuring that we continue to provide timely, effective treatment through enhanced monitoring and patient referrals. We're excited about the improved patient outcomes we’ve seen so far and look forward to continued success.”CareTrack and Tanner have transitioned into a broader rollout across select Tanner primary care practices. Since expanding beyond the pilot in late 2025, the program has demonstrated strong early momentum, including:- 6 active primary care locations, with most activated in late 2025- More than 300 patient referrals for remote patient monitoring services- 14 participating primary care providers, with additional clinicians joining every day as practices are activated- More than 55,000 patient-generated vital sign readings, reflecting sustained participation in home monitoring- Participation continues to grow as additional providers and patients are added each week.“Our integration with Tanner has developed into an incredibly beneficial partnership for west Georgia patients and practices. There is so much on the horizon and we are honored to continue this collaboration into 2026,” said CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Derek Skinner. “Through our work with Tanner, CareTrack has been able to make our RPM solutions available to practices, clinicians, and patients we could not currently serve.”Tanner is a five-hospital nonprofit health system providing convenient, personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner physicians and staff provide the latest technology and treatment options to advance the health of their patients. In addition to their regional hospitals and care centers, Tanner operates Tanner Medical Group, one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups. For more information, please visit www.tanner.org/ CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com ###

