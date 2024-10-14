The Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency Kicks Off in Scenic Southwest Virginia

The only PSG Academy Pro in the Americas opens at Oak Hill Academy, providing elite professional soccer development and premier U.S. education.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency is set to officially launch for the 2025-2026 academic year at Oak Hill Academy in the picturesque mountains of Southwest Virginia. This unique program combines world-class Paris Saint-Germain player development with a top-tier U.S. boarding school experience in a supportive and safe environment.In partnership with Oak Hill Academy, the PSG Academy Pro Residency will cater to talented soccer players, both boys and girls born between 2008 and 2012. The program focuses on developing high-potential athletes through proprietary training methodology, daily practice, and competitive opportunities, all while ensuring academic success.The Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro is the only program in the U.S. that provides an authentic PSG training center experience from France. It brings PSG’s world-class expertise and excellence to the U.S., utilizing the latest advancements in the club's cutting-edge methodology and training regimen. This guarantees that players train at the highest professional standards.“The Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency embodies ‘Excellence without Compromise’ in both sporting and educational development. We nurture high-potential soccer players using PSG’s world-renowned methodology while providing unique opportunities for collegiate and professional success.” — Ravy Truchot, Owner and President of Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA Oak Hill Academy is renowned for its commitment to athletic excellence and holistic student-athlete development, producing numerous world-class athletes, including Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star forward and 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and Kevin Durant, a 14-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Champion, and PSG minority shareholder.Student-athletes will benefit from a curated education through recognized college preparatory programs, offering over 45 course options, including Advanced Placement (AP) classes, ESL (English as a Second Language), and dual college credit courses. With a diverse student body representing 26 countries, the program fosters a rich global learning environment.The college planning department at Oak Hill Academy provides comprehensive counseling to help student-athletes secure admissions to their top-choice universities, contributing to the Academy’s impressive 100% college acceptance rate. Additionally, PSG Academy Pro student-athletes will participate in elite competitions within the U.S. Soccer structure.By leveraging the Paris Saint-Germain development methodology alongside a premier educational experience, each student-athlete is positioned to build a successful future, gaining exposure to opportunities with top universities and professional soccer environments in the U.S. and Europe.For more information on the Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Residency, please visit:Aspiring players can secure a roster spot through on-site andonline assessments, with the first on-site tryout at Oak Hill Academy scheduled forNovember 9th, 2024. For registration details, please visit our website.About Paris Saint-Germain Academy USAParis Saint-Germain Academy USA represents the official academies of Paris Saint-Germain in the United States and Canada, providing a top-tier development pathway to thousands of players while applying the world-class Paris Saint-Germain training methodology.The Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro is the official Pro Residency Academy of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) designed for elite soccer players. The Pro Academies provide top-tier Paris Saint-Germain training and renowned academic preparation through partnerships with esteemed global organizations.

