Agility Insurance Services Announces Partnership with Sonder Health Plans

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, has announced a new partnership with insurance provider Sonder Health Plans.

Atlanta-based Sonder specializes in offering personalized Medicare Advantage plans in Georgia.

This new partnership in Georgia expands the Agility offerings further and gives Agility agents working in that state a new option for Medicare Advantage coverage. Since its founding in July 2009, Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, always adapting and thriving in an ever-changing landscape.

“Agility is very pleased to be working with Sonder in the state of Georgia,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “Sonder allows us to further provide new resources to agents so that they continue to grow and remain successful.”

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

Sonder Health Plans is an Atlanta-based insurer, offering personalized Medicare Advantage plan options to the people of Georgia. The company aims to improve the overall health of its members through innovative offerings that make healthcare simple, personal and affordable. Sonder is committed to becoming a valued and trusted partner through high-touch service based on improved access and responsiveness to member needs.

Contact Information:

For health insurance agents who would like to get contracted to sell Sonder Health Plans, visit Agility online at www.enrollinsurance.com/medicare-contracting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.