Agility Insurance Services and Zing Health Announce New Partnership

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, has announced a new alliance with Zing Health, which offers Medicare Advantage plans to underserved populations.

Founded in 2019 by two African American physicians, Zing Health has expanded to serve areas in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee. Zing Health embraces the latest technology and tools to drastically improve health outcomes in diverse populations that have been chronically underserved.

This new agreement with Zing Health further highlights Agility Insurance Service’s commitment to growth across the United States. Since its founding in July 2009, Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, always adapting and thriving in an ever-changing landscape.

“This agreement with Zing Health allows us to represent a cutting-edge company that is dedicated to helping those who have been underserved in the past,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “It allows us to further provide resources and new options to agents so that they have access to health plans their customers need.”

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

Zing Health was founded in 2019 by Eric E. Whitaker, MD, MPH, and Kenneth Alleyne, MD, along with co-founders Health2047 and healthcare executive Garfield Collins, to address inadequacies in the healthcare system by creating collaborative, community-based Medicare Advantage plans.

By extending 21st century health service solutions built around community, Zing Health seeks to drastically improve health outcomes in diverse populations that have been chronically underserved. Given that 80 percent of clinical outcomes are attributable to social determinants of health, Zing Health’s unique approach acknowledges the importance of understanding a patient’s circumstances outside of a clinical setting and offers a strategic, tech-enabled model that can scale to match the size of the problem.

In 2020, Zing Health served Medicare beneficiaries in Cook County, Illinois. Today, Zing serves an expanded service area encompassing counties in six states.


For health insurance agents who would like to get contracted to sell Zing Health, visit Agility online at www.enrollinsurance.com/medicare-contracting

