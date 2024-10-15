Agility Insurance Services and Agent Boost Marketing Announce Partnership to Offer Select Health

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, is proud to announce a new partnership with Agent Boost Marketing to offer Select Health, a non-profit health plan serving more than 1 million members in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Colorado.

Select Health has been in business for more than 40 years and works with clinical partners and hospital systems to ensure high-quality healthcare at the lowest possible cost for members.

Since its founding in 2009, Agility has committed to growth across the United States, and Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, always adapting and thriving in an ever-changing landscape.

“We are pleased to be working with Agent Boost Marketing to offer Select Health’s outstanding services in Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Colorado,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “This gives Agility agents another strong partner, and it allows us to further provide resources to agents so that they remain successful.”

Agent Boost Marketing representatives are looking forward to working with Agility.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Agility. We've always had a great relationship with Courtney Jones [Chief Growth Officer of Agility Holdings Group] and her exceptional team. Agility has consistently been a top-notch organization, and we can't wait to begin working together,” said Jeff Gaston, EVP of Sales at Agent Boost Marketing.

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

Select Health is committed to helping members and the communities stay healthy. The company shares a mission with Intermountain Health: Helping people live the healthiest lives possible. Select Health strives to be a part of improving healthcare, from cost to quality. Integration with key clinical partners and hospital systems helps ensure high-quality healthcare at the lowest possible cost for its members and the community.



Contact Information:

For health insurance agents who would like to get contracted to sell Select Health, visit Agility online at www.enrollinsurance.com/aca-contracting

