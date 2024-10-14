Submit Release
St. Albans // Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 24A2007441       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans           

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 at 0828 hours

STREET: Interstate 89  Northbound

TOWN: St. Albans Town

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 116

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Standing water


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bethany Leduc

AGE: 25  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center



SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On October 14, 2024, at 0828 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on I 89 near MM 116 in the Town of St. Albans. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Bethany Leduc (25). Investigation from the scene and statements from the operator revealed that the vehicle hydroplaned in the left lane and yawed into the northbound breakdown lane to the shoulder and off the roadway. The vehicle rolled and came to final rest on its roof. The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. 



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

