St. Albans // Single Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 24A2007441 DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 at 0828 hours

DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 at 0828 hours STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound TOWN: St. Albans Town INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 116 WEATHER: Rain ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Standing water

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Bethany Leduc AGE: 25 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled INJURIES: Minor HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center



SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 14, 2024, at 0828 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on I 89 near MM 116 in the Town of St. Albans. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Bethany Leduc (25). Investigation from the scene and statements from the operator revealed that the vehicle hydroplaned in the left lane and yawed into the northbound breakdown lane to the shoulder and off the roadway. The vehicle rolled and came to final rest on its roof. The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries.



