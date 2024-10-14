St. Albans // Single Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 24A2007441
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 at 0828 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: St. Albans Town
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 116
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Standing water
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bethany Leduc
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 14, 2024, at 0828 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on I 89 near MM 116 in the Town of St. Albans. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Bethany Leduc (25). Investigation from the scene and statements from the operator revealed that the vehicle hydroplaned in the left lane and yawed into the northbound breakdown lane to the shoulder and off the roadway. The vehicle rolled and came to final rest on its roof. The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries.
