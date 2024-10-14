Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers to visit Moldova

On 15 October 2024, the Nordic-Baltic countries’ foreign ministers will travel to Moldova. The visit comes ahead of the concurrent presidential elections and referendum on Moldova’s future relations with the European Union on 20 October. The Nordic-Baltic ministers are showing support for Moldova’s reforms and resilience in the face of intensifying hybrid attacks, and will share their experiences of membership and close relations with the European Union.

“As Moldova prepares to decide on its future, the Nordic-Baltic countries stand firmly behind the right of all Moldovans to make their choice freely and independently. As relatively small, export-oriented countries located near or along the EU’s eastern border, we have important insights to share about the EU. We hope that our experiences will help Moldovans make their decision based on facts, not fears,” says Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Coordinator of the Nordic Baltic cooperation format Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The delegation will meet Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popşoi to discuss Moldova’s EU accession process and explore areas of further cooperation. The Nordic-Baltic countries have committed significant resources in support of Moldova’s reforms, efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and the country’s energy security, as well as humanitarian assistance. In 2023, this support amounted to 128.4 million EUR. The ministers will visit several regions in Moldova, where they will meet with members of the public and share their experiences about the EU.

The Nordic-Baltic countries are also committed to strengthening Moldova’s resilience in the face of intensifying hybrid attacks ahead of the referendum and the significant humanitarian and economic implications of Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. During the visit, the delegation will sign a memorandum of understanding with Moldova on strengthening institutional capacity. The memorandum covers cooperation, coordination and information sharing, including support to modernise the situation-monitoring room in the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.