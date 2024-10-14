Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,813 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Indicted on Grand Theft Charge in Lincoln County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Sioux Falls man has been indicted on one count of Grand Theft by exercising unauthorized control over the Lincoln County Fraternal Order of Police Union funds.

Matthew Wilson, 39, was indicted Wednesday by a Lincon County Grand Jury. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The theft occurred between July, 2024, and September, 2024. Value of the property involved is between $2,500 and $5,000.

No court date has yet been set for the defendant. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Office will prosecute.

                                                                       -30-

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Indicted on Grand Theft Charge in Lincoln County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more