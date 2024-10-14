Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Indicted on Grand Theft Charge in Lincoln County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Sioux Falls man has been indicted on one count of Grand Theft by exercising unauthorized control over the Lincoln County Fraternal Order of Police Union funds.

Matthew Wilson, 39, was indicted Wednesday by a Lincon County Grand Jury. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The theft occurred between July, 2024, and September, 2024. Value of the property involved is between $2,500 and $5,000.

No court date has yet been set for the defendant. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Office will prosecute.

