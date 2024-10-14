NDDOT hosts public input meeting for the Northern Red River Flood Study

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting Monday, October 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT to discuss the Northern Red River Flood Study from north of Grand Forks to the Canadian border.

The meeting will be held at the Minto Community Center, 114 Harvey Ave., in Minto, ND. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

The project includes a planning-level flood study to identify and prioritize feasible alternatives that reduce the frequency and duration of interstate and state highway closures due to flooding of the Red River. This project is being completed in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Representatives from the NDDOT, MnDOT, USACE and Barr Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Presentation and other meeting materials will be available at the NDDOT website following the meeting at www.dot.nd.gov/redriverfloodstudy.

If unable to attend the meeting, comments may be submitted via the web map accessed through the website above until November 4, 2024. Otherwise, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 4, 2024, with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24019” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Jennifer Koehler, Barr Engineering, 4300 MarketPointe Drive, Suite 200, Minneapolis, MN 55435 or jkoehler@barr.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.