EPEX Teases Upcoming Album with Romantic Pre-Release Single, “My Girl”

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPEX has dropped their pre-release single, “ My Girl ,” ahead of the upcoming release of their second full-length album. This single comes six months after the release of EPEX’s first full-length album, Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS, and showcases a bright, bubbly sound from the group.“My Girl” is an upbeat love song that portrays the awkward clumsiness that can come with falling in love and sourcing the courage to express those feelings. The lyrics are sweet and honest, complementing the R&B hip-hop track with a groovy baseline, powerful synth pads, and catchy synth plucks. The track has an impressive lineup of producers, who collectively have credits on songs by groups such as EXO, STRAY KIDS, SHINee, and more.ABOUT EPEXEPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety.After performing the title track, “Lock Down”, of their first EP, for SBS MTV's “THE SHOW” they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the ‘Hanteo Global K-pop Report’ released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative.AWARDS● The 5th Korea’s 2021 Youth Day Ambassador● The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards Rookie of the Year Award● The 29th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards Rookie of the Year Award● 2021 The 29th Hanteo Music Awards Rookie Awards● 2022 The 30th Hanteo Music Awards Emerging Artist Award Winner● 2023 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards Male Idol Rising Star

EPEX(이펙스) - My Girl M/V

