THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY RALLIES FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CONSTRUCTION INCLUSION WEEK: OCTOBER 14-18, 2024

Doubling Down on Inclusion for a Sustainable and Equitable Workforce Future

Construction Inclusion Week resources and activities give us the tools we need to create an inclusive culture that current and future generations of the construction workforce deserve” — Ray Sedey, CEO of McCarthy Building Companies, and CIW 2024 Co-Chair

NATIONWIDE, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Construction Inclusion Week (CIW) enters its fourth year, industry leaders and workers across the U.S. and globally are preparing to engage in meaningful conversations and activities aimed at advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This year’s event, taking place from October 14-18, 2024, promises to be the largest yet, with thousands of firms expected to participate. As political and social landscapes shift, the construction industry remains committed to doubling down on its inclusion efforts, recognizing that expanding the workforce is essential to the future of the industry.The past four years have seen CIW grow from a bold idea into a staple within the construction industry, drawing participation from general contractors, specialty contractors, suppliers, and more. This year, engagement again spans coast-to-coast, includes 80% of the ENR Top 50 Contractors, with international participation spanning the globe, including Canada, Nigeria, Mexico, and Tanzania. Registered participants include federal departments, educational institutions, in addition to various disciplines serving the built environment, like architects, engineers, and owners.Why Inclusion Matters More Than EverIn a time where national and political climates are dialing back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, the construction industry is still uniquely positioned to reinforce a maintained focus. CIW's founders, including McCarthy Building Companies, Turner Construction, Clark Construction Group, SmootDC, Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, and Mortenson urge the industry to remain steadfast, understanding that inclusion is not a trend, but a core strategy for fostering innovation, resilience, and the future of work.“The construction industry’s most valuable asset is its workforce. Our ability to continue to build and sustain the talent pipeline hinges on our ability to provide people with a great place to work. Construction Inclusion Week resources and activities give us the tools we need to create an inclusive culture that current and future generations of the construction workforce deserve,” said Ray Sedey, CEO of McCarthy Building Companies, and CIW 2024 Chair.A Foundation for Workforce Development and Industry SustainabilityIn four short years, Construction Inclusion Week has become a critical platform for conversations that have a lasting impact on recruitment, retention, and career development within the construction sector. As the industry grapples with labor shortages and shifting demographics, fostering an inclusive environment is more crucial than ever.Workforce development is a key focus of CIW 2024. The week’s activities highlight the importance of creating pathways for underrepresented communities to enter and thrive in construction careers as well as entrepreneurship as diverse suppliers, driving economic inclusion. As more diverse voices join the industry, the result is a stronger, more adaptable workforce that can meet the challenges of tomorrow.2024 Themes:CIW 2024 will continue its tradition of focusing on core daily themes that guide participants through meaningful inclusion and belonging focused discussions:Commitment & Accountability (Monday, October 14): Emphasizing the role that personal accountability plays in building inclusive environments​.Belonging (Tuesday, October 15): Understanding how a sense of belonging can enhance team dynamics and productivity​​.Supplier Diversity (Wednesday, October 16): Expanding opportunities for diverse suppliers through education on financials and procurement practices​​.Respectful Workplaces (Thursday, October 17): Creating safe, respectful environments where every worker can thrive​​.Community Engagement (Friday, October 18): Reinforcing the role of the construction industry in workforce development and uplifting local communities​.Join the MovementConstruction Inclusion Week 2024 is open to firms of all sizes, from small businesses to industry giants. Companies can register at www.constructioninclusionweek.com to access free educational resources, including toolbox talks and videos designed to promote inclusion on jobsites and in offices nationwide.Construction Inclusion Week is about more than just one week of activities—it’s about fostering sustainable, long-term change in the way the construction industry approaches inclusion and belonging. The progress made over the past four years is just the beginning, and continued commitment is essential for building a workforce that represents the diverse world we live in.###About Construction Inclusion Week: Construction Inclusion Week is a 501c(6) entity, and the initiative is organized by leading construction firms, including McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Turner Construction, Clark Construction Group, Smoot DC, Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, and Mortenson, Construction Inclusion Week is an annual awareness campaign designed to highlight the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the construction industry. It serves as a call to action for all industry stakeholders to reflect on progress, embrace diversity, and take steps toward a more inclusive future.For media inquiries, contact awarren@praxis-psm.com.

