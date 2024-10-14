Elevating Excellence: Wine Country Network Announces Expanded Judging Team for the 2024 Tequila Mezcal Challenge

Tequila Mezcal Challenge logo Portrait of Daniel Rodriguez, Sommelier and Director of Education, Agave Spirits Institute. Tequila Mezcal Judges with 2023 Best of Show-1st Place Winner

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevating Excellence: Wine Country Network Announces Expanded Judging Team for the 2024 Tequila Mezcal ChallengeCompetition forms a new alliance with the Agave Spirits Institute.2024 Tequila Mezcal Challenge, presented by Wine Country Network, IncCompetition dates: November 9 & 10, 2024. Entry Deadline: October 28, 2024BROOMFIELD, Colorado- Wine Country Network, publisher of Wine Country InternationalMagazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced that it accepts entries for the 2024 Tequila Mezcal Challenge through October 28, 2024.This prestigious competition is the only professional beverage competition laser-focused on more than sixty categories of Tequila, Mezcal, Agave Spirits, and Ready-Drink (RTD) Premixed Cocktails. This year, the competition committee is proud to announce that Daniel Rodriguez, Sommelier and Director of Education, and Oscar A. Montes Iga, Master of Agave Spirits and Director of Alumni Relations at the Agave Spirits Institute, have joined as Senior Judges.For our full list of 2024 Judges, visit:The 6th Annual Tequila Mezcal Challenge will occur amidst the Rocky Mountains in beautiful Denver, Colorado. Christopher J. Davies, CEO and Competition Director, commented, "When we started the Tequila Mezcal Challenge, our goal was to set a higher standard for this rapidly growing category. We are now excited to form a new alliance with the Agave Spirits Institute, the premier online school for certifying professionals and amateurs alike in agave spirits' history, tradition, and sensory tasting, allowing them to serve as ambassadors of spirits with centuries of history."The Tequila Mezcal Challenge welcomes entries from artisanal producers (5,000 bottles or less) and commercial bottlers. The judging team comprises some of the world's most seasoned tequila and mezcal experts. They understand and respect the work that goes into the entire production process.Packaging and design are critical components of sales and marketing in the beverage industry.The contest also conducts a packaging and design competition, juried by art directors and marketing mavens who will judge how your product design stands out in this crowded category.All competition winners will receive a handsome physical die-cast medal, royalty-free digital medal art, actual scores (100 pts), a listing on the competition website, and promotional exposure in our globally broadcast news announcement. A follow-up feature article will be published in Wine Country InternationalMagazine.The 2024 "Best of Show" winner will receive an elegantly designed laser-engraved barrel head.For additional information, visit: https://teqmezchallenge.com/ ##Editors:Professional high-resolution photographs are available for publication usage.Important Deadlines•Online Entries: October 28, 2024•Samples Delivered by: November 1, 2024Entry Fee: $550Bottles Required: 2-750ml (or equivalent ounces)Enter online here:Wine Country Network, Inc. was established in 2002. Our company publishes Wine Country InternationalMagazine and the World Book of Whisky magazine.Wine Country Network also produces these world-famous beverage competitions:•Denver International Spirits Competition•Denver International Wine Competition•Canned Challenge•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition•Tequila Mezcal Challenge•Global Whisky Challenge-UK and European Whisky•Global Whisky Challenge-Asian and Oceana Whisky•Global Whisky Challenge-North American WhiskeyAgave Spirits InstituteAgave Spirits Institute's mission is to educate professionals and amateurs alike in agave spirits' history, tradition, and sensory taste, allowing them to serve as ambassadors of spirits with centuries of history.The Agave Spirits Institute (ASI) is the only sommelier program in the world that emphasizes tasting techniques for agave spirits. ASI's study program is divided into five courses: one introductory course and four levels of certification. Upon completion of all four levels of certification, students earn the title of Master of Agave Spirits. https://www.agavespiritsinstitute.com/

