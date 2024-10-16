Callvu Partners with ArenaCX to Revolutionize BPO Call Center Operations with Digital Micro Apps

Strategic collaboration equips Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) providers with Callvu’s Digital Micro Apps, which are built for modern call-centers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Callvu, a pioneer in digital customer engagement and workflow automation, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with ArenaCX, the premier marketplace for customer service outsourcing. This collaboration equips Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) providers with Callvu’s industry-leading Digital Micro Apps, which are purpose-built to contain more calls and automate agent workflows to meet the evolving demands of modern call-center operations.

ArenaCX’s BPO network can now integrate Callvu’s industry-leading Digital Micro Apps into customer and agent workflows. Callvu Digital Micro Apps offer task-specific, user-friendly solutions that seamlessly integrate with a company’s existing tech platforms. They are designed to streamline customer-service processes, enhance productivity, and rapidly adapt to changing operational needs.

"Callvu is excited to join forces with ArenaCX to provide BPOs with the innovative tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world," said Mike Yakovlev, Head of Global Channel Partnerships at Callvu. "Our Digital Micro Apps provide seamless self-service and agent-assisted solutions that empower BPOs to meet growing customer expectations for prompt, effortless customer service. The flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities of these apps allow BPOs to scale their operations efficiently while maximizing customer satisfaction."

Callvu’s Digital Micro Apps provide powerful automation solutions for BPOs, including:

• Customer Process Automation: Callvu’s Digital Micro Apps streamline repetitive customer interactions like ID verification and form submissions, allowing agents to focus more time on complex customer needs. These automations increase throughput and overall call center efficiency, benefiting agents and customers.

• Pre-Call Customer Data Gathering: Before speaking to an agent, Callvu’s Digital Micro Apps collect critical customer information (such as issue type or account details). This ensures agents have the necessary context at the beginning of the call, improving First Call Resolution (FCR) and shortening Average Handle Time (AHT).

• Post-Call Workflow Automation: After a call concludes, Callvu’s Digital Micro Apps automatically initiate follow-up actions like sending confirmation emails or customer surveys. This eliminates manual agent tasks and helps maintain consistent post-call engagement with customers.

• Agent Workflow Automation: Callvu automates repetitive tasks such as ticket creation and follow-up actions. This frees agents to focus on resolving more complex issues, which improves productivity and the quality of service delivered.

• Call Diversion and Containment: By providing self-service workflows for common issues like account inquiries or simple troubleshooting, Callvu’s Digital Micro Apps can significantly reduce the number of calls that require agent intervention, minimizing operational costs and enhancing customer satisfaction.

• Omni-Channel Experiences: Callvu provides seamless customer journeys across channels, including IVR (interactive voice response), chat, SMS, and web. This omnichannel capability ensures consistent and unified customer service, allowing agents to access customer data from multiple channels and enhancing service quality.

Callvu’s Advantage for ArenaCX Customers

Callvu’s technology provides BPOs with the digital capabilities to stay ahead of growing customer expectations and the complexity of managing multiple engagement channels. By embedding AI-driven features such as knowledge bots, dynamic content, and guided workflows, BPOs can automate routine agent tasks, enhance personalization, and deliver superior customer service. Additionally, the ability to deploy micro apps across all communication channels—IVR, chat, SMS, or web—ensures a consistent and seamless experience for end-users.

"By partnering with Callvu, our BPO customers can leverage sophisticated digital solutions that not only improve service quality but also reduce operational costs and complexity," said Alan Pendleton, CEO and Founder at ArenaCX. "Callvu’s Digital Micro Apps allow our BPO customers to transform their call-center tech stacks, enabling rapid adaptation and scalable solutions that meet the demands of modern customer service."

A Strategic Partnership for Future Growth

This collaboration underscores Callvu’s commitment to delivering innovative, rapidly deployable solutions that enhance BPO operations while improving customer satisfaction. Together with ArenaCX, Callvu is setting a new standard for digital transformation in the outsourcing industry.

About Callvu

Callvu is reimagining the way leading brands transform customer experiences with digital technology. While tens of billions have been invested in digital CX in many industries, consumers continue to rely on expensive support channels like contact centers. Callvu breaks that paradigm by empowering companies to deliver more powerful and easy-to-use digital experiences customers prefer. Callvu tools and services deliver these outstanding experiences much faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development. Companies use Callvu to create digital customer journeys that drive reduced support expenses, higher sales conversion rates, and create millions more happy customers. For more information, visit https://callvu.com.

About ArenaCX

ArenaCX is the global marketplace for CX solutions. Leveraging our meticulously vetted roster of hundreds of elite BPOs, alongside a robust stack of technology and implementation solutions, our marketplace platform matches organizations with the providers that best fit their needs and facilitates the entire process — from RFP, to contract, and beyond. For more information, visit arenacx.com

