Ripples of Kindness: How a Cuttlefish Inspires Children to Make a Difference

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camilla Learns To Shine is the first book in a 10-book series, Camilla Makes A Splash , by Elizabeth Connell Lewis and Mark S. Lewis. The book empowers children to embrace their individuality and be kind while learning facts about sea creatures.In Camilla Learns To Shine, a young cuttlefish struggles with her appearance as she compares herself to other squid in her coral reef home. Her mother reassures her that she is "just right" and should use her unique strengths and abilities to help others, spreading ripples of kindness.This story is written in rhyming verse with an intended audience of children aged 3-8 years. In the creative nonfiction genre, Camilla Learns To Shine addresses social-emotional issues that many children experience regarding self-acceptance and appreciation of their unique strengths. The book immerses children in a visually stunning world of coral reefs and marine life, featuring captivating, vibrant, and realistic illustrations of sea creatures. As they learn about the underwater world of cuttlefish, children also read interesting facts about Camilla, her environment, and her sea-creature friends (included at the bottom of each illustrated spread inside open clam shells).Camilla Makes A Splash is a great teaching tool. It introduces children to underwater adventures with Camilla and teaches them lessons about self-love, kindness, and the value of relationships.As a parent, Elizabeth Connell Lewis said she understood the struggle to find exciting and engaging nonfiction books to read to her four highly creative children. "Children are most fascinated with the unusual. This is why I chose a flamboyant cuttlefish as the main character. The story is written in rhyming verse because it is the best vehicle to teach younger children. I wanted Camilla Learns To Shine to be an unforgettable adventure celebrating diversity, resilience, and the power of compassion," she said. As an elementary science teacher and gifted education specialist for nearly three decades, Lewis has bundled her experiences and stories in various books and presentations under her brand, Nurturing Potential . She hopes to inspire learners of all ages to embrace their unique gifts and develop their talents.Lewis' co-author and husband, Mark S. Lewis, is the author of the Amazon best-selling book GIVE A DAMN! The Ticket to Cultural Change. His book helps people develop a greater awareness of the thoughts and actions that could lead people to engage in selfish behaviors or make irresponsible choices. "Elizabeth and I wanted to work together on a project that would teach and reinforce positive values to children; values of kindness and respect," he said, "we wanted to encourage people of all ages to 'make a splash' or do their part to make the world a better place." "It is our hope that Camila inspires children to help others as they create their own positive ripples and waves in the world," Elizabeth added.Elizabeth and Mark Lewis have already laid out the themes for the nine additional books in the series, each featuring Camilla the Cuttlefish. Each story will address a different social-emotional topic and positive character traits, such as altruism, honesty, integrity, and determination, and will contain interesting facts about various sea creatures.About Elizabeth Connell LewisElizabeth Connell Lewis has been a teacher, writer, and gifted education specialist for over 30 years. After earning an M.Ed. and Ph.D. in educational psychology (gifted and creative education) from the University of Georgia and serving in various academic settings, she has made it her passion to guide students in developing their unique talents and interests and applying these strengths to help others. Camilla Learns to Shine is her third children's book. Her other books are My Teacher's Garden and Stick Boy. She is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.About Mark S. LewisMark S. Lewis has been a successful leadership coach, author, professional speaker, and entrepreneur for over thirty years. His passion is helping adults, especially in the business world, realize the importance of caring, respect, kindness, empathy, and selflessness.For more information on books, presentations, or speaking engagements, please call +1.706.201.3927 or email lewis@camillamakesasplash.com.

Ripples of Kindness: How a Cuttlefish Inspires Children to Make a Difference in Camilla Learns to Shine

