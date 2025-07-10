Strategic Recruitment Solutions Expands to Las Vegas with Anna Lattimer at the Helm

Strategic Recruitment Solutions Expands to Las Vegas with Anna Lattimer, MPA leading the Legal Division. Strategic Recruitment Solutions, Inc is a legal specific recruiting firm that connects top-tier legal professionals with leading law firms.

SRS, a premier executive search firm specializing in legal and IT talent, proudly announces its expansion into the dynamic Las Vegas legal market.

With Anna leading our Las Vegas expansion, we’re confident in SRS's ability to deliver results for both employers and job seekers in this growing legal hub.” — Amy Shanks, President and founder of Strategic Recruitment Solutions

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Recruitment Solutions , Inc. (SRS), a premier executive search firm specializing in legal and IT talent, proudly announces its expansion into the dynamic Las Vegas legal market. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s continued national growth, extending its trusted recruitment expertise beyond its Louisiana roots while maintaining its deep commitment to excellence and relationship-driven service.Leading the Las Vegas expansion is Anna Lattimer , MPA, nationally regarded as “The Law Firm Whisperer.” Since joining SRS in November 2021, Lattimer has overseen operations in Las Vegas, leveraging more than 20 years of experience in performance management, talent acquisition, and legal consulting. Her proven ability to match high-performing legal professionals with transformative opportunities has earned her recognition as a strategic force in the legal recruiting space.“As a Louisiana-founded firm, SRS understands the value of long-term relationships and cultural fit,” says Lattimer. “We are excited to bring that same level of care and precision to Las Vegas, helping law firms and legal departments connect with the elite talent they need to grow and thrive.”Lattimer’s background spans the legal, finance, and hospitality sectors, giving her a rare and comprehensive perspective on how law firms operate from the inside out. Her previous roles included being a nationally licensed mortgage agent and legal consultant with a focus on finance and commercial real estate. Earlier in her career, she also served as a VIP bartender at elite Louisiana events—including Mardi Gras Balls, live music showcases, and the Louisiana Derby—an experience she credits with helping her build the strong interpersonal skills and networks she continues to rely on today.Founded in New Orleans in 2010, Strategic Recruitment Solutions has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to law firms and corporate legal departments across Louisiana and the Gulf South. With an exclusive focus on legal and IT recruitment, SRS offers candidates access to high-impact roles that are often not publicly advertised. The firm’s placements range from attorneys and paralegals to legal administrators, CIOs, eDiscovery professionals, and IT specialists.“With Anna leading our Las Vegas expansion, we’re confident in SRS's ability to deliver results for both employers and job seekers in this growing legal hub,” said Amy Shanks, President and founder of SRS. “Her experience, insight, and dedication to client success make her the perfect leader for this new division.”Strategic Recruitment Solutions is now actively serving the legal community of Las Vegas . Whether you are a firm in search of exceptional talent or a professional ready for your next career move, SRS is ready to help you achieve lasting success.For information about Strategic Recruitment Solutions or Anna Lattimer, contact us at (504) 261-1611 or visit our website www.strategicrecruitmentsolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.