Heart N Hands to Host 2025 'Love Your Heart' Gala to Support Girls’ Heart Health Education

This event is more than a celebration—it’s a movement... you’re helping shape a future where young girls are empowered with the knowledge and tools to take charge of their heart health for a lifetime.” — Essence Harris Banks, Founder and President of Heart N Hands.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart N Hands , a nonprofit organization committed to educating girls ages 10 through 18 about heart health and heart disease prevention, is proud to announce its Annual “Love Your Heart” Gala , taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 6 PM to 10 PM at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans Hotel.The gala will kick off with an exclusive VIP Patron Party from 6 PM to 7 PM, where sponsors, donors and supporters will be recognized and celebrated. From 7 PM to 10 PM, guests will enjoy an inspiring evening of purpose, philanthropy, and entertainment—including a silent and live auction benefiting Heart N Hands’ life-changing programs.This year’s gala supports Heart N Hands’ mission to build generational health through early education and awareness about heart disease—the leading cause of death among women. Proceeds will fund the organization’s Love Your Heart Wellness Program, Heart Ambassador Leadership Program, and the Love Your Heart Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to girls pursuing higher education in health, wellness, and leadership.This year’s gala will also celebrate the 1-Year Anniversary of the Heart N Hands Austin Chapter, recognizing their impactful work, dedication and commitment to empowering young girls and families in their community. Over the past year, the Austin Chapter and its passionate Advisory Council members have organized a range of meaningful community events, including heart health workshops, school outreach programs, fitness sessions, and awareness campaigns—all designed to educate, engage, and inspire healthy lifestyle changes for girls and their families expanding the organization’s mission across the Austin area.“This event is more than a celebration—it’s a movement,” said Essence Harris Banks, Founder and President of Heart N Hands. “By joining us, you’re helping shape a future where young girls are empowered with the knowledge and tools to take charge of their heart health for a lifetime.” Tickets are available for $100 per personTables for 10 are available for $1,000Sponsorship opportunities start at $5,000Guests are encouraged to book their stay at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans Hotel, where a special Heart N Hands Gala room block is now available, with rates starting at $329 per night.To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, reserve a table, or book hotel accommodations, visit www.heartnhands.org/gala or email info@heartnhands.org.About Heart N Hands:Founded in 2014, Heart N Hands is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New Orleans with a mission to educate girls and young women about heart health and the prevention of heart disease. Through a series of wellness programs, community partnerships, and leadership development initiatives, Heart N Hands is creating a healthier next generation—one heartbeat at a time.

