'Michael the Wildlife Detective' Brings Wildlife Education to Life for Kids Across Southeast Louisiana

Beloved Author, Educator, and Wildlife Professional Inspires Young Minds with Summer Camps, School Visits, and a New Book Coming This Fall

We want kids to realize that science isn’t something far away—it’s in your backyard, your city park, even your schoolyard.” — Michael Birt

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With wildlife mysteries to solve and animals to discover right in your own backyard, “ Michael the Wildlife Detective ” is turning the Gulf South into an outdoor classroom for kids. From New Orleans to Covington and everywhere in between, Michael Birt—a wildlife expert, children’s book author, and founder of ResearchWild—is helping young minds connect with the natural world through his educational book series, interactive school visits, and wildly popular summer camps.Birt, a Texas A&M graduate with a master’s in animal behavior and physiology, has worked in zoos, wildlife centers, and conservation projects across the globe—from South Africa to Australia to New Orleans. But it’s his mission to bring STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education to children that fuels his newest adventures: the Michael the Wildlife Detective book series and his hands-on education programming.“Kids are naturally curious about the world around them,” says Birt. “This series and the curriculum we’re building around it give them the tools to explore it—respectfully, responsibly, and with a sense of wonder.”His stories introduce young readers to the wildlife in their neighborhoods while solving engaging nature-based mysteries. The next installment in the series, Michael the Wildlife Detective: The Case of the Backyard Bandit, is set for release on October 7, 2025, and promises even more excitement and learning for readers ages 5-10.The children’s book series is a core part of a broader STEM curriculum developed by Birt’s nonprofit, ResearchWild, Inc. The organization supports wildlife education, conservation research, and student field internships around the world. Its local programs are designed to make science fun, accessible, and meaningful—especially in underserved communities.This summer, Michael the Wildlife Detective Camps are running in multiple locations across the Metro New Orleans area. These immersive, nature-based camps give children the chance to track local wildlife, explore habitats, and become “junior detectives” through fun-filled STEM challenges. Each camp includes take-home materials, wildlife journaling, and even a book reading by Michael himself.From July 28 to August 1, the first-ever Wildlife Detective Camp will launch in partnership with Jefferson Parish at Parc des Familles in Marrero. Designed for curious minds ages 7–12, this immersive nature camp offers a full week of outdoor exploration, hands-on learning, and environmental discovery—all for just $250. Registration is now open at the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department (JPRD) website. Simply search “Wildlife” to secure a spot. The program’s founder hopes to expand Wildlife Detective Camps across all parishes with nature parks, inspiring young explorers throughout Louisiana.Schools and organizations can also schedule special appearances, where The Wildlife Detective brings his stories to life in the classroom with interactive readings and wildlife-themed activities. Book order forms are available for students, and teachers receive curriculum-aligned resources to extend the lessons beyond the visit.“We want kids to realize that science isn’t something far away—it’s in your backyard, your city park, even your schoolyard,” says Birt. “And every one of them can be a scientist.” To schedule an appearance, register for camp, or preorder the upcoming book , visit www.michaelwildlifedetective.com or call 504-233-3033.To register for the Wildlife Detective Camp summer camp, visit www.jprd.com/camps

