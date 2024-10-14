Wear Purple, Oct. 17, to Spread Domestic Violence Awareness

Governor Roy Cooper declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month to help draw attention to the millions of victims and survivors of domestic abuse each year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. This equates to more than 12 million women and men over the course of a single year.

On Thursday, October 17, North Carolinians are encouraged to help spread awareness by wearing purple and sharing images across social media using #WearPurpleDay. Purple is the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, representing courage, peace, and dedication to ending violence which often includes physical, mental, sexual, emotional and/or financial abuse.

“Domestic violence is an ongoing cycle that is viciously impacting our families and communities,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “We must continue to educate our communities on the potential warning signs of domestic abuse and where to find available resources. Together we can help spread awareness and save innocent lives.”

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2023 there were at least 73 homicides in North Carolina that were a direct result of domestic violence including 23 victims whose perpetrators died by suicide.

In 2019, Governor Cooper signed a “safe days” executive directive to support survivors of domestic violence. The directive permits eligible state employees in cabinet agencies to use earned leave for necessary absences from work due to domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

The NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement provides funding to 103 domestic violence programs in 97 North Carolina counties. These programs offer shelter, counseling, 24-hour crisis lines, transportation, and court and advocacy services. More than 55,000 adults and children received domestic violence services both remotely and in-person and over 90,000 crisis calls and chats were received from individuals seeking domestic violence assistance from those DOA-funded programs during fiscal year 2023-24.

For additional resources including a directory of state-funded domestic violence agencies, visit the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement website.

About NCDOA and the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement is a division of NCDOA. Their mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting women and youth.