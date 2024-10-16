Values, adaptability, trust - Halyk became the largest bank in Kazakhstan

We have the highest ratings and, what is more important, we have the highest trust among the population” — Mrs. Umut Shayakhmetova, CEO of Halyk Bank

KAZAKHSTAN, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, Halyk Bank celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking its leading position in the banking sphere of Kazakhstan. Halyk operates across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage, and assets management, playing a significant role in the digitalization of financial services in Central Asia.Bank emphasizes developing customer services and creating a favorable customer experience, which includes digitizing most of the banking operations and other, no less important for life, services. The retail app, Halyk SuperApp, provides all individuals not only banking services, but also contains sections on public services (e-government), marketplace (Halyk Market), investment service (Halyk Invest), travel ticket purchase service (Halyk Travel), and entertainment service (kino.kz). By digitizing all these operations, Halyk’s retail customers receive a unique and better user experience than visiting the branches on every small issue.The digitalization of services is one of the few examples of high adaptability, performed by Halyk. During its century-long history, the bank has been able to go through many challenges, both domestic and international. Halyk was able to walk smoothly and confidently through the widespread privatization after the collapse of the USSR; the 2008 global financial crisis; the acquisition of KKB to overcome nationwide banking problems, and other geopolitical, financial, and reputational challenges. During this time, such a large financial institution as Halyk has become for many a haven of stability in such an unstable area of the economy.«I am proud that Halyk was able to rebuild itself. We have a legacy of our old systems and old procedures. Even some of them are from Soviet Union times. However, Halyk was able to transfer to the digital and very modern financial institutions for several times with a wider range of services, including banking and non-banking operations. And, also, by keeping this very high reputation as a very stable and trustful financial institution», - shares Mrs. Umut Shayakhmetova, CEO of Halyk Bank, about the bank’s adaptability to changes.The high reputation built around Halyk is not only the result of laborious work on customer services and confident crisis management but also the values around which the company is built. Halyk’s values are expressed in the multitude of ESG activities, social projects, and charity that the bank implements each year.Being the largest bank in one of the world’s most developing countries is a great social responsibility. Halyk is fully in line with its position as the only system bank in Kazakhstan, confirming the trust provided by its clients.«We have the highest ratings and, what is more important, we have the highest trust among the population», - adds Mrs. Shayakhmetova. «So, people trust Halyk. They know that we are strong. They know that we are the best. And they come to Halyk».About Halyk Bank:Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage, asset management and lifestyle services. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.With total assets of KZT 16,749.9bn as at 30 June 2024, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan’s leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 568 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia and Uzbekistan.For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

