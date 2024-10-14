Coronary Pressure Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Coronary Pressure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronary pressure market has grown significantly, from $15.81 billion in 2023 to $17.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the coronary pressure market historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for coronary pressure monitoring, increasing awareness of heart health, and rising healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Coronary Pressure Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The coronary pressure market is expected to witness robust growth, projected to reach $25.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD), the growing geriatric population, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and increasing awareness about early disease detection. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, increased cost-effective treatment, improved healthcare access, and launches of new products and services.

Growth Driver Of The Coronary Pressure Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the coronary pressure market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases refer to a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, including conditions such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, and heart failure, often linked to lifestyle factors and genetics. Cardiovascular disease rates are on the rise owing to several factors, such as unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing obesity. Coronary pressure devices help in assessing and managing cardiovascular diseases by measuring coronary artery pressures, guiding treatment decisions, and improving outcomes for patients with heart conditions.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Coronary Pressure Market Growth?

Key players in the coronary pressure market include Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Company, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Omron Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Zoll Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, LivaNova plc, AtriCure, Rossmax, A&D Medical, St. Jude Medical, HeartWare International

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Coronary Pressure Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the coronary pressure market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as advanced ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) kits, to enhance patient care and management of cardiovascular diseases. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) kits are non-invasive diagnostic tools designed to measure blood pressure continuously over 24 hours.

How Is The Global Coronary Pressure Market Segmented?

1) By Device: Sphygmomanometer, Automated Blood Pressure Monitor, Blood Pressure (BP) Transducers, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

2) By Technology: Digital, Aneroid, Wearable

3) By End User: Hospitals, Cardiac Care Centers, Ambulatory Centers And Homecare, Academic Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Coronary Pressure Market

North America was the largest region in the coronary pressure market in 2023. The regions covered in the coronary pressure market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Coronary Pressure Market Definition

coronary pressure market refers to the pressure within the coronary arteries, which deliver blood and oxygen to the heart muscle. It is a vital metric for evaluating the sufficiency of blood flow and oxygen supply to the heart. Influenced by factors such as heart rate, blood volume, and arterial resistance, monitoring coronary pressure is essential in diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease.

Coronary Pressure Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global coronary pressure market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Coronary Pressure Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coronary pressure market size, coronary pressure market drivers and trends, coronary pressure market major players and coronary pressure market growth across geographies. The coronary pressure market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

