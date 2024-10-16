5GIoT™ Connected Ambulance Solution Launches to Market through Collaboration with LifeSigns, floLIVE and Hetrogenous

5GIoT™Connected Ambulance Solution launches with LifeSigns, floLIVE, and Hetrogenous, Jeegar Swaly, floLIVE’s Co-founder and VP APAC & Africa Jeegar Swaly Vinayak Patil Kulkarni, CTO of LifeSigns

Live video streaming, and continuous vital monitoring supported through high-speed connectivity for greater patient care en route to hospital

Capitalizing on floLIVE capabilities and EdgeSTAY platform enables us to provide a resilient network element with best of data throughput and fail-over capabilities” — Vinayak Patil Kulkarni

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSigns , in collaboration with floLIVE and Hetrogenous , proudly announces the launch of its ground breaking Connected Ambulance Solution LifeConnect, designed to transform emergency medical response through advanced 5GIoT™ technology, real-time patient monitoring, and seamless data transmission. This innovative solution emphasizes high availability to ensure uninterrupted service during critical medical emergencies.The Connected Ambulance Solution converts traditional ambulances ALS and BLS into mobile critical care units, equipped with cutting-edge technology that facilitates real-time patient monitoring and data streaming directly to hospital and Care Giver teams. This collaboration aims to enhance communication and data flow between ambulances and hospitals, which is vital for saving lives.Key Contributions:LifeSigns: Developed the LifeConnect system, which provides continuous patient monitoring during transit. Featuring biosensors and live video, LifeConnect tracks vital signs such as ECG, heart rate, and oxygen saturation, enabling life-saving interventions during the critical "Golden Hour."floLIVE: Delivers global cellular connectivity using 4G/5G technologies to ensure secure data transfer and high availability. Their multi-IMSI technology enables seamless switching between networks, preventing connectivity drops in emergency situations.Hetrogenous: Introduces EdgeSTAY™ Gateway technology that uses multiple SIMs to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity and real-time data transmission, even in low-coverage areas by rapidly switching across multiple Connectivity Bearers.The Importance of High Reliability:In emergency medical response, high reliability is crucial for eliminating gaps in communication and data transfer. This solution allows paramedics to receive timely guidance and hospitals to prepare for patient arrivals, which can significantly impact patient outcomes.Key Features of the Solution:Live Video Streaming: High-definition cameras provide hospitals with the ability to visually monitor patients during transit.Continuous Vital Monitoring: The system transmits key patient data continuously, ensuring constant visibility into patient health.5G and IoT Capability: Ensures low latency, seamless switching across connectivity networks and reliable data transfer essential for effective emergency care.The Connected Ambulance Solution's emphasis on high reliability and uninterrupted connectivity is poised to significantly reduce mortality rates during medical emergencies. By enabling real-time data sharing, hospitals can better prepare for incoming patients, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes, especially in underserved and rural areas.“floLIVE recognizes the transformative power of healthcare IoT solutions and their pivotal role in enhancing patient care delivery,” said Jeegar Swaly, floLIVE’s Co-founder and VP APAC & Africa. “In a field where every second counts, high availability of data is not just important—it’s essential. We are committed to providing a resilient infrastructure that ensures uninterrupted connectivity, no matter the route or location of our ambulances. Our mission is to guarantee that life-saving technologies operate seamlessly, overcoming coverage challenges to keep critical patient care flowing without interruption.”“Capitalizing on floLIVE capabilities and EdgeSTAY platform enables us to provide a resilient network element with best of data throughput and fail-over capabilities and thus accelerating Deployments for Remote Health Care,” said Vinayak Patil Kulkarni, CTO of LifeSigns, which has deployed innovative Connected Health Care Platform for hospitals across India.Join Us at India Mobile Congress (IMC):We invite healthcare providers, hospitals, and technology partners to meet the Hetrogenous and LifeSigns team at the India Mobile Congress (IMC). This event presents a unique opportunity to explore the life-saving potential of the Connected Ambulance Solution and its impact on the future of emergency medical services.For more information, visit: India Mobile Congress www.indiamobilecongress.com About floLIVEfloLIVE has developed an elastic and robust core cellular infrastructure that is the largest in the world. Utilizing a global carrier library interconnected with local core mobile networks, floLIVE offers a range of services for mobile operators, IoT MVNOs, and global enterprises. These services ensure seamless, high-performance, and regulatory-compliant connectivity anywhere in the world. With over 20 mobile operators on the platform, floLIVE provides organizations with direct multi-tier connectivity, enabling them to monitor devices, access real-time network events, switch operators remotely, and troubleshoot issues proactively. Through a single integration, one SKU, and one platform, customers gain unparalleled connectivity worldwide. Visit: www.flolive.net About HetrogenousHetrogenous Communication offers Private 5GIoT™ and EdgeSTAY™ solutions that enable Today’s Communication Enterprises that Connect Many – to – Many – to – Many connections of solutions that are industry specific, proprietary and non scalable to empower industries to harness Digital Transformation to its full potential and improve their operational effectiveness by delivering real-time, reliable and secure connectivity. Our comprehensive suite of products and services, including network design, deployment and management, enable organizations to build secure and reliable 5GIoT™ networks tailored to their Unique Needs.For more information, visit: http://www.hetrogenous.com About LifeSignsLifeSigns is a pioneering health tech venture, transforming how patients are monitored – before hospitalization, in-hospital & post-discharge. LifeSigns leverages the latest advances in semiconductors & SoC, Networking, Wireless, Cloud Computing and Analytics to enable this.The company’s clinical-grade Biosensor, companion devices, and LifeSigns Remote Patient Monitoring platform are ushering patient monitoring from an analogue, manual activity into a digital, multi wearable wireless device & automated activity. By automating patient monitoring, LifeSigns is bringing India’s healthcare system closer to the future with affordable, cutting-edge solutions. LifeSigns supports doctors and nurses by improving clinical outcomes and enabling timely critical interventions, whether in hospitals, at home, or in ambulances. With over 212,000 patients monitored across 150+ hospitals, LifeSigns has significantly reduced Code Blues and ICU readmissions. Visit: www.lifesigns.us

