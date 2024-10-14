Cricket set to get the GOATS treatment as Wisden teams-up with GOATS Entertainment for new documentary series

There’s no better time for GOATS of Cricket. Hearing the individual stories of each GOAT and finding out what makes these guys tick will make for great viewing” — Mark Butcher, ex-England and Surrey Cricketer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wisden, the globally revered authority on cricket, known as the ‘bible of cricket’, is proud to announce a dynamic new content partnership with GOATS Entertainment, to produce a new documentary series featuring living legends of sport and paying homage to GOATS of the past.‘The GOATS of Cricket’ will premiere in 2025 and spotlight 12 of the greatest cricket players living today, through a series of exclusive, original interviews and in-depth profiles. The partnership merges Wisden’s unmatched cricketing legacy with GOATS Entertainment’s expertise in visual storytelling and profiling sports' greatest athletes.GOATS Entertainment, boasts a stellar track record with highly acclaimed documentaries featuring the likes of Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant, Chris Evert, Joe Montana, Dennis Rodman, and Jack Nicklaus. The ‘The GOATS of Cricket’ has been developed by the visionary producers behind the acclaimed documentary series ‘GOATS with photographer Walter Iooss’ which premiered on ESPN and the ABC Network, garnering remarkable ratings.A panel of experts including former England and Surrey legend, Mark Butcher, has been assembled to decide the selection criteria for the new series.“There’s no better time for GOATS of Cricket,” said Mark Butcher. “The sport is changing before our very eyes and having played with and against many of the greats of yesteryear, such as Gilchrist and Tendulkar, it will be fascinating to compare them with the likes of Kohli and Cummins who are the pioneers of our modern game. Hearing the individual stories of each GOAT and finding out what makes these guys tick will make for great viewing.”Cricket is the second most followed sport globally with 2.5 billion fans worldwide. The most recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was broadcast across 209 territories and recorded over a trillion viewing minutes and the world’s most viewed domestic tournament, whilst The Indian Premier League typically draws over 100 million viewers per match. The partnership between GOATS and Wisden also shows the growing appetite for cricket in the U.S.GOATS Entertainment's CEO, Joe DiMuro, commented: "As we bring the GOATS series into the dynamic world of cricket, we’re celebrating the unparalleled skill and passion that has made cricket a global phenomenon. By spotlighting the living legends and honoring the all-time greats, we’re crafting a series that captures the sport’s rich legacy and its ongoing influence on 2.5 billion fans around the world."“While Walter Looss provided our access and authenticity for the first GOAT series, Wisden is our supreme authority and leverage with GOATS of Cricket," DiMuro, added."We are incredibly excited to bring the Wisden brand into 'The GOATS of Cricket'," said Ian Sykes, Managing Director at Cricket Properties Ltd. "This series will combine Wisden’s heritage with GOATS Entertainment’s compelling storytelling to create something truly special for cricket fans worldwide. We will not only celebrate the greatest players of yesteryear but also shine a spotlight on the modern-day greats who are continuing to shape cricket today, during the most innovative era our sport has ever seen."The GOATS of Cricket will feature never-before-seen interviews with cricket’s biggest stars, intimate behind-the-scenes content, and rare archival footage that celebrates the spirit of cricket. The series will dive deep into the lives of players who have defined generations, offering a comprehensive and emotional portrait of the game’s greatest ambassadors.The three one-hour episode series will take audiences on a journey through the remarkable careers and personal stories of contemporary cricket legends while also paying homage to the GOATS who helped build the sport into the global game it is today.Production is slated to begin in early 2025, with the series set to premiere on leading networks and streaming platforms later next year.

