OSCE-supported Organic Expo 2024 fosters sustainable agriculture in Central Asia

20 - 22 September, Kyrgyzstan – Bishkek hosts the Organic Expo 2024 - a significant milestone in Central Asia’s agricultural development. This regional event aimed to promote sustainable practices, organic farming, and preservation of biodiversity in mountainous areas.

The Organic Expo brought together over 200 farmers, entrepreneurs, government officials along with 50 experts and speakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Russia, and Germany to take active part in a diverse agenda encompassing organic agriculture, ecology, climate change, and sustainable development.

To enhance regional organic agriculture and strengthen co-operation among Central Asian countries a practical three-day Regional Forum was conducted as a side event to the Expo. Keynote speakers underscored that organic farming is crucial for food security, boosting export potential, and combating climate change.

Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, Ambassador Alexey Rogov stated, "This forum is a vital step toward promoting organic agriculture as the backbone of a sustainable economy in Central Asia."

Organic Expo 2024, supported by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the Secretariat of the Special Representative of the President for the Implementation of the Five-Year Programme for Mountain Region Development, and international organizations, contributed to the exchange of agricultural practices in the region. The Expo fostered a unified approach to achieving sustainable development goals by promoting innovative, eco-friendly farming methods and strengthening collaboration across the region.