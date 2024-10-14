Crypto Expo Milan 2024: A must-attend event for Web3 enthusiasts, uniting Blockchain Visionaries and Innovators

The third edition of Crypto Expo Milan (CEM) Crypto Expo Milan

MILAN, ITALY, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The long awaited Crypto Expo Milan (CEM) is set to return this year from November 21st to 23rd 2024, promising to be an unmissable event dedicated to Web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. Hosted in the heart of Milan, a global hub of finance and innovation, CEM 2024 will bring together industry leaders, tech innovators, investors and enthusiasts for a conference rich of insightful discussions, networking opportunities and valuable presentations.In this third edition, CEM is confirming its focus on a technology-centric format, highlighting Web3, technical presentations, education and cutting-edge discussions. This approach showcases CEM's dedication to staying current with blockchain, Web3 and cryptocurrency developments, while attracting top-tier experts and industry leaders. Moreover, there will be exciting new entertainment activities related to augmented reality and Web3, a novelty sure to amaze all attendees.Anticipating an impressive turnout of over 2,000 attendees, including leading figures from all over the world, the event will kick off on November 21st with an evening VIP gathering, where industry leaders from the European and global blockchain and crypto landscape will meet to network and inaugurate the event.The next 2 days (November 22nd and 23rd) will feature enriching workshops and keynotes at Studio 90, one of Milan's premier event venues. Situated conveniently near Linate International Airport and well-connected to hotels and transportation, this location ensures an easy access for all the participants.CEM 2024 will deep delve into the latest trends and news in blockchain technology and Web3. With a focus on education, collaboration and innovation, attendees can expect:- Keynote Speeches: Insights from prominent figures shaping the future of blockchain.- Panel Discussions: Thought-provoking discussions on regulatory challenges, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs and more.- Networking Opportunities and Fun: Connect with industry leaders, potential investors and like-minded professionals during the event and side events.- Exhibition Area: Explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions from leading blockchain companies.- Interactive Workshops: Hands-on sessions designed specifically for crypto entrepreneurs, a gateway to gaining in-depth insights into the ever-evolving crypto market.Take a look at the upcoming edition here CEM 2024 is proud to feature a great lineup of speakers, including renowned blockchain and crypto experts, opinion leaders, influencers and executives from leading companies in both the Italian and international blockchain scenes.These industry leaders will focus especially on the latest developments in blockchain technology, DeFi, Metaverse, DAOs and other emerging realities.Additionally, the event will play host to networking opportunities, parties and forums for crypto communities to foster connections and collaborations.Early Bird Tickets and RegistrationEarly bird tickets are available now until October 2024, offering discounted rates for those who register early. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early to take advantage of these savings and ensure participation in this transformative event.Sponsorship opportunitiesInteresting sponsorship opportunities are available, providing a chance to showcase your brand at the Crypto Expo Milan. By contacting the organizers, you can schedule a call to explore sponsorship opportunities, request a booth or sponsor a side event.For sponsorship inquiries, please visit CEM Contacts About Crypto Expo MilanThe third edition of Crypto Expo Milan (CEM) will take place from November 21st to November 23rd 2024 at Studio 90 in Milan. With a track record of hosting two successful past editions, Crypto Expo Milan continues to be a premier conference for industry professionals to exchange ideas, explore collaborations and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape.Join Us at Crypto Expo Milan 2024Whether you are a blockchain enthusiast, investor, developer or business leader, Crypto Expo Milan 2024 offers something for everyone looking to navigate the complexities and opportunities of blockchain technology. Mark your calendars for November 21-23 2024 and be part of this dynamic event.For more information, including event agendas and ticket purchases, please visit www.cryptoexpomilan.com Media Contact:Email: press@cryptoexpomilan.comAbout the organization:CEM is organized by a passionate team with a vision to host high-profile conferences and exhibitions in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. Committed to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering meaningful connections, Crypto Expo Milan continually set the benchmark for industry events.Cristian Orto, Co-Founder and CTO, shared, "Web3 represents the next frontier of digital transformation. It's a change where decentralized networks and blockchain innovation converge. At Crypto Expo Milan 2024, we'll explore the intricate technical aspects that will shape this exciting future."Marius Bodea, Co-Investor and CFO, added, "Web3 isn't just a buzzword; it's reshaping the foundations of the digital landscape. Crypto Expo Milan 2024 will guide attendees through this transformative journey through Web3 and blockchain technology. A new era of innovation, decentralization and boundless opportunities."Valeria Pagano, Co-Founder and CMO of Crypto Expo Milan, remarked, “We are excited for this upcoming edition, a nexus for groundbreaking discussions and collaborations, with incredible networking opportunities and new possibilities in the space.”Florin Simovici, Co-Founder and COO, concluded, "Blockchain technology is the foundation for Web3's transformative potential. We want to shape the Crypto Expo Milan 2024 conference in a place where innovators, visionaries and leaders of all industries can meet, brainstorm and shape this future by solving industries problems using this amazing technology”.Cristian Orto, Marius Bodea, Valeria Pagano and Florin Simovici, CTO, CFO, CMO and COO at Crypto Expo Milan, are available for interviews.

