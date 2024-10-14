Submit Release
Swedish and Belgian Prime Ministers to attend memorial on anniversary of 2023 Brussels terrorist attack

SWEDEN, October 14 - Published

Wednesday, 16 October marks the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack in Brussels, in which two Swedish football fans were killed and a third injured. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo will take part in a joint wreath-laying ceremony at the site where the attack took place.

