Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Packaging: Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2024 meet in Prague

Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2024

As global industries shift away from fossil-based plastics, the search for functional and sustainable alternatives has never been more critical.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMT’s Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2024 conference, taking place from October 21-23, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic, is set to push the boundaries of innovation, showcasing cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of sustainable packaging.Industry professionals, innovators, and key stakeholders in the packaging sector will converge to explore, understand, and collaborate on the transformative potential of fiber-based packaging solutions. The conference is poised to address crucial questions facing the sector today: How can businesses adapt to evolving regulations? How can plastic-free alternatives be developed without sacrificing functionality and recyclability? What role will fiber-based packaging play in the fast-changing landscape?With the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) setting new standards for packaging sustainability, the pressure on manufacturers and brands to innovate is immense. The Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2024 conference is designed to provide practical solutions, legislative updates, and technological advancements that will allow attendees to stay ahead of the regulatory curve and act towards greener packaging practices.Key focused discussions include :• Deep Dive into PPWR & SUPD: Get clarity on the latest updates to the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and Single-Use Plastics Directive . Understand their implications, especially with the upcoming plastic tax and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates, and how these policies will shape the future of packaging.• Navigating Legislative Impacts: Discover which packaging materials will thrive under the new regulations, and which will struggle to meet the evolving standards. Attendees will gain an edge in adapting their production strategies to emerging demands.• Innovation in Fiber-Based Packaging: Explore opportunities for developing plastic-free packaging that retains high functionality. Learn about current technologies that offer solutions in barrier performance, recyclability, and material efficiency. Hear from leading experts on how companies can transition from rigid plastic formats to fiber-based alternatives • Conversion Technologies: Practical discussions on the conversion technologies that bridge the transition from high-barrier rigid plastics to sustainable fiber-based options. How can businesses utilize these innovations to stay competitive in a changing market?Featured Topics & Key Highlights:• Connecting SUPD, PPWR, Plastic taxes - how do they come together & mean for fibre-based packaging• Recyclability performance requirements in PPWR - What to expect?• The Challenges in the Commercialisation of Fiber-based Barrier Packaging• Navigating regulatory challenges while pursuing innovation• Composability requirements in packaging materials – Legislative & Commercial Perspective• Integrating Materials, Machinability, Sustainability & Affordability Parameters with AI• Significant breakthrough with plastic-free waterborne barrier coatings for fiber-based packaging• Plant-based, plastic-free & biodegradable coating for paper & cardboard packaging• Effect of Cycle Stages on the Properties of Metallized Barrier Paper• Plastic-free approaches to fiber packaging functionality• Significance of combining PPWR & SUPD - How new technologies are instrumental in achieving these goals• Take it or leave it? – Packaging for Food to Go• Lignin-based solution for packaging papers• PFAS & alternative additives in fibre based FCM production & converting• What are the benefits derived from adapting to fiber-based packaging?• Advances in Molded Pulp Technologies• Ways to create a barrier on your molded fiber product – A comparison• Designing & Developing Functional Barriers for Fiber-based Packaging Alternatives• Pulp Molding: Examining Wet & Dry Methods, Assessing Technology & Forecasting Development Opportunities• Delve into wet & dry pulp molding technologies, including pulp furnish, molding processes, tooling, machines & production capabilities• Molded fiber solutions: Where & how can it fit?Whether you’re a manufacturer, a brand looking to enhance your sustainability credentials, or a technical professional focused on packaging innovation, this event offers the knowledge, tools, and network to support your journey towards plastic-free, functional, and fiber-based packaging.For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=241017&pu=306359 . For inquiries, contact grace@cmtsp.com.sg.

