South Australia bidding to host COP31

Release date: 14/10/24

South Australia is formally bidding to host the COP31 climate change conference in 2026, one of the world’s largest annual events, estimated to bring more than 30,000 people into the state and deliver an estimated benefit to the state of more than $500 million.

COP, the Conference of the Parties, brings together representatives of 197 nations and is the supreme climate change decision-making body for the United Nations.

South Australia’s global leadership in renewable energy and pioneering investment in hydrogen makes it a natural and logical host for COP.

The Commonwealth has been pursuing hosting rights to the event for Australia. Upon becoming aware of this opportunity, the State Government decided to bid to the Commonwealth to become the host city for COP31, should it be held in Australia.

In formulating the bid, the State Government commissioned a feasibility analysis which confirmed Adelaide has the capacity and capability to host COP31 in 2026.

The State Government has since undertaken more in-depth detailed analysis to support preliminary planning for the event.

Importantly, the analysis confirmed with appropriate planning, Adelaide has sufficient accommodation to house this unprecedented event for South Australia and can provide a safe and secure experience for all delegates.

It is envisaged the event would be held within the Adelaide Convention Centre and wider precinct encompassing the necessary secure zone and accompanying public event area.

Analysis found hosting the event would deliver a quantified potential benefit to South Australia of $511.6 million, including economic activity generated by tourism, trade and investment as well as improvement to the brand of Adelaide and South Australia worldwide.

Detailed assessments have also been undertaken regarding the security of the host venues, accommodation, and transport services.

Hosting COP would generate significant economic opportunities for South Australia. Last year, the SA Business Chamber (formerly Business SA) proposed the State Government undertake a feasibility study on hosting COP.

SA Business Chamber chief executive Andrew Kay said:

“Our leadership in renewables and track record in running flagship global events, sees us well placed to make a compelling bid. Hosting the COP would…boost the economy and further cement our credentials as a world leader in renewable energy, enhancing Adelaide and South Australia’s global image.”

South Australia is a global leader in decarbonisation, with 75 per cent of its energy coming from renewable sources and a target of net 100 per cent renewables by 2027.

South Australia is home to the original world’s largest battery, built by Tesla, is building the world’s biggest hydrogen electrolyser and power station in Whyalla and has approximately $20 billion worth of future renewable projects in the pipeline.

COP31 is due to be held in November 2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia is already a world leader in renewable energy and decarbonisation and hosting COP31 would firmly put our state on the global map.

This conference would attract tens of thousands of people and hundreds of millions of dollars into our state, as well as providing an incredible opportunity to market our state to investors across the world.

We are a state which recognises the challenge of climate change, but we haven’t waited for others to lead, we have chosen to take world-leading action. This makes us the natural and logical choice to host COP31 in 2026.

Attributable to Susan Close

The time for action on climate change is now and it is incumbent upon us all to support businesses and the community to adapt and reduce emissions.

South Australia was the first Australian state to declare a climate emergency which commits us to restoring a safe climate by transforming our economy into a strong net zero emissions one.

COP31 will allow South Australia to demonstrate to the world how we are addressing climate change through our continued leadership in renewable energy technology, which is now driving the state towards net zero emissions.