Burckhardt Compression expands offer in Marine business, wins order for LNG Carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines

Burckhardt Compression has announced a significant new order to supply LNG Boil-off-gas handling compressors for eight LNG ships build by Hanwha Ocean.

With this order, we are broadening our product range to meet the evolving needs of the marine industry and reinforcing our position as a major player in the LNG market”
— Fabrice Billard, CEO of Burckhardt Compression
WINTERTHUR, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The selected compressor platform is the latest extension of Burckhardt Compression's marine portfolio for the LNG carrier market. This new compression solution marks the entry of the company into the market for boil-off gas handling compressor solutions for LNG carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines.

These new LNG carriers will be equipped with low-pressure propulsion systems in combination with Hanwha Ocean's patented partial reliquefication system. The compressors are the key element of the reliquefication process, boosting LNG boil-off gas to 150 bar pressure, including completely dry-running cylinders on all stages, a more compact design and higher efficiency.

"With this order, we are broadening our product range to meet the evolving needs of the marine industry and reinforcing our position as a major player in the LNG market," said Fabrice Billard, CEO of Burckhardt Compression. "Our compressors are integral to the industry's move towards more sustainable practices, and we are proud to contribute to this significant shift."

Burckhardt Compression expands offer in Marine business, wins order for LNG Carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines

About

Burckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. Together with its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized and modularized compressor systems are used in the Chemical/Petrochemical, Gas Transport & Storage, Hydrogen Mobility & Energy and Industrial Gas sectors as well as for applications in Refinery and Gas Gathering & Processing. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

