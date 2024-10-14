Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Barnwell, Lexington Counties

Disaster Recovery Centers are open in Barnwell and Lexington counties to provide in-person assistance to South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene. These locations join the center previously opened in Greenville County.

Center location: Barnwell County

Barnwell Regional Airport

155 State Road S-6-398

Barnwell, S.C. 29812

Hours of Operation: Open Oct. 13–15 from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Center location: Lexington County

Batesburg-Leesville Fire Station

537 W. Church St.

Batesburg, SC 29006

Hours of Operation: Open Oct. 13–16 from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Center location: Greenville County

Freetown Community Center

200 Alice Ave.

Greenville, SC 29611

Hours of Operation: Open daily from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will open soon in other affected areas. You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed. To find other center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and tribal members of the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.