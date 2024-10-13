Submit Release
Mount Philo Rd Charlotte

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WillistonBarracks


News Release - Traffic Notification


Mount Philo Rd Charlotte is closed  near 3589 Mount Philo Rd due to a crash.


This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


VSP Williston

