Flags to fly at half-mast to mourn chairman Wu Banggou

MACAU, October 12 - National flags and flags of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) will fly at half-mast on Monday (14 October) to mourn the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's Congress, and of the Standing Committee of the 11th National People’s Congress, Mr Wu Banggou, who died in Beijing on 8 October 2024.

According to arrangements by the Central Government, flags at respectively the MSAR Government Headquarters, as well as at Santa Sancha; at all boundary checkpoints; and at sea and air ports, will fly at half-mast on Monday.