Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,882 in the last 365 days.

Flags to fly at half-mast to mourn chairman Wu Banggou

MACAU, October 12 - National flags and flags of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) will fly at half-mast on Monday (14 October) to mourn the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's Congress, and of the Standing Committee of the 11th National People’s Congress, Mr Wu Banggou, who died in Beijing on 8 October 2024.

According to arrangements by the Central Government, flags at respectively the MSAR Government Headquarters, as well as at Santa Sancha; at all boundary checkpoints; and at sea and air ports, will fly at half-mast on Monday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Flags to fly at half-mast to mourn chairman Wu Banggou

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more