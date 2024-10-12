Lane Closure on County Route 29 (Burch Ridge Road), in Proctor, to Begin Monday, October 14, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 29 (Burch Ridge Road), near 7100 Burch Ridge Road, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 14, 2024, through Friday, October 18, 2024, for electric pole installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

